South African-born Nigerian model Chidimma Onwe Adetshina continues to suffer massive prosecution after her recent Miss SA debacle

According to the South African Department of Home Affairs, it has been confirmed that Chidimma's mum stole the identity of another woman to register the model as an SA citizen

In lieu of the discovery, the SA Department of Home Affairs is considering stripping Chidimma of her South African citizenship and her identity documents

Embattled South African-born/Nigerian model Chidimma Onwe Adetshina continues to trend weeks after she was kicked off the Miss SA beauty pageantry.

Recall that one of the reasons Chidimma was kicked off the show was bordered on allegations that Adetshina was involved in an identity theft case.

Reactions as reports about SA's plans to revoke Chidimma Adetshina's citizenship and deport her parents go viral. Photo credit: @chichi_vanessa/@cyril_ramaphosa

Source: Instagram

According to the South African Department of Home Affairs, the woman Chidimma Adetshina's mum stole her identity has been identified.

The report noted that the woman Chidimma's mum stole from was unable to register her child because of the crime committed by the model's mum.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

SA to strip Chidinma of her citizenship

After the woman whose identity was stolen was discovered and confirmed, the Department of Home Affairs has set about legal plans to strip the former Miss SA contestant of her citizenship.

According to Africa's Fact Zone, the findings and all the details of Chidimma Adetshina's case have been presented before the South African parliament.

It has been confirmed that Chidimma's identity document will be cancelled while deliberations about revoking her citizenship continue.

provided by PSAFLIVE:

This is Africa Fact Zone's report:

Reactions trail Chidinma's identity theft case

Here are some of the comments that trailed the case:

@PovertykillerB:

"Nigerians when they see this tweet and realise no South African was xenophobic to Chidimma…"

@mOkapendi:

"We want more people in Namibia. As it stands there are over 900k Zimbabweans in Namibia, but our country is still empty. She can come over.🇳🇦"

@MoyaProf:

"Arrest her father and mother now, deportation must start immediately. Shame on those who protected criminality including Malema who was forcing his followers to protect Chidimma."

@NombuleloPS:

"Which means both her husbands have illegal id's together with her child. Yoh yifilimu."

@Inenekazi1:

"Which means her child's identity document will also be cancelled."

@GeneWorifah:

"The rule of law should always be our guiding principle. Normalizing theft and corruption should not be tolerated. Nigeria is notorious for corruption and they have to work hard to change that image. Innocent Nigerians and Africans are paying the price for such bad behaviour."

@renei_Nay:

"And this nonsense that she’s stateless must end today. Nigerian constitution stipulates that she’s a Nigerian citizen by birth. She’s there contesting as a citizen so revoke her citizenship here and she can apply for a visa using her Nigerian ID."

@StHonorable:

"If her mom is clever, she should be preparing documents for her in Mozambique, just to avoid being stateless. Her husband and other crooks should go back to Nigeria and continue selling drugs there."

Chidimma drops out of pageant

Legit.ng earlier reported Chidimma's withdrawal from the beauty contest, to the dismay of fans.

On August 8, 2024, the beauty queen took to social media to release a statement explaining her reasons.

Chidimma’s withdrawal from the Miss SA pageant was met with mixed reactions from netizens.

Proofread by Kola Muhammed, journalist and copyeditor at Legit.ng

Source: Legit.ng