Miss Universe Nigeria beauty pageant has released pictures of other contestants who will be competing with Chidimma Adetshina for the crown

Recall that Chidimma Adetshina was unveiled as the 25th competitor, as she would be representing Taraba state

However, pictures of the other 24 contestants have triggered reactions from Nigerians, with many dragging organisers

As voting commences for this year's Miss Universe Nigerabeauty pageant, the organisers released photos of other contestants who will be competing for the crown on Friday, August 16.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that former Miss SA finalist Chidimma Adetshina was earlier unveiled as the 25th competitor who would represent Taraba state.

Photos of Miss Universe Nigeria contestants. Credit: @chichi_vanessa @missuniverseng

Source: Instagram

This was after she accepted to participate in the Nigerian beauty pageant following bullying from South Africans.

The organisers shared pictures of the other 24 contestants and listed the process viewers should follow to vote for their favourite.

Meet Miss Universe 2024 contestants

Below are the names and the states other contestants are representing:

Chioma Nkumeh Abia, Lucille Oputa Abuja, Happiness Enetak Akwa Ibom, Paula Ezendu Anambra, Fortune Kurobo Bayelsa, Joy Omanibe Benue, Emmanuella IGBODOR Cross River, Sarah Olotu, Delta, Mother Theresa Orji Ebonyi, Edeifo Aikhuele Edo, Esther Gabriel Ekiti, Uchechi Uchenna, Enugu, Queeneth Igbokwe Imo, Sophia Nelson Kaduna, Zuleihat Oyarazi Kogi, Ufa Dania Kwara, Favour John Lagos, Priscillia Umehea Niger, Deborah Anosike Ogun, Peace Ayegbidun Ondo, Ifunanya Nledo Osun, Elizebeth Salawu, Oyo, Chioma Ogbona Plateau, Nyekachi Douglas Rivers.

See the pictures of other contestants, including Chidimma Adetshina, below:

Nigerians react to photos of other Miss Universe Nigeria contestants

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as several Nigerian netizens expressed their disappointment, especially amid their trending exchange with South Africans.

Read the comments below:

gabriellefassi

"Hope they have arrested the photographer."

sister._of._five:

"I don’t understand…are they wanted or missing??? Cos this can’t be their pageant snapshots."

kc_svo:e

"No ways, what kind of photo shoot is this, south Africa about to drag them again."

_oyiza:

"Their makeup artist and the photographer should be arrest ASAP!!!"

pearlskincareproductss:

"Are these really the contestants? Twale mama."

te_yei:

"Plateau people Howfa? Make I talk on behalf of all of us? Well our girls are currently beautifully busy on the farm this rainy season and Chioma is definitely not a plateau name."

femiaguda:

"The event should be postponed."

VDM speaks about Chidimma Adetshina

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that VDM also reacted to Chidimma Adetshina's decision to participate in Miss Universe Nigeria.

VDM explained how Chidimma's participation will affect Nigerian contestants.

According to him, the pageant organisers would ensure she wins to send a message to South Africa.

Source: Legit.ng