Miss South Africa finalist, Chidimma Adetshina, has now withdrawn herself from the pageant, to the dismay of fans

On August 8, 2024, the beauty queen took to social media to release a statement explaining her reasons

Chidimma’s withdrawal from the Miss SA pageant was met with mixed reactions from netizens

Miss South Africa 2024 finalist, Chidimma Adetshina, has now withdrawn herself from the beauty pageant following the uproar her participation caused on social media.

Recall that Chidimma had been trailed by massive backlash from South Africans on social media who did not want her to be part of the pageant as someone with Nigerian origins.

Fans react as Chidimma Adetshina withdraws from Miss SA pageant. Photos: @chichi_vanessa

Source: Instagram

According to reports, the 23-year-old beauty queen was born to a Nigerian father and a Mozambique/ South African mother, but that did not ease the tension from South Africans.

Shortly after thousands of them signed a petition demanding Chidimma be removed from the competition, the young lady announced her withdrawal.

On her official Instagram page, Chidimma released a statement acknowledging the support from her fans and her fear for her and her family’s safety.

According to the ex-Miss SA finalist, she decided to withdraw from the pageant after careful consideration. While noting that it was a difficult decision for her, she needed to consider the well-being and safety of her family.

However, Chidimma noted that she was grateful for her amazing experience and also wished her fellow finalists well.

See her press statement below:

Netizens react to Adetshina’s Miss SA withdrawal

The news of Chidimma Adetshina dropping out from the Miss SA pageant was met with mixed reactions on social media. Read some of them below:

Abby said it was better she dropped out:

Big Eeva called it a sad move:

Maneek said it was the wisest decision she could have made:

Dave said the attacks against Chidimma were getting out of hand:

This tweep had this to say:

Kev said he expected her to drop out since:

This tweep sent words of encouragement to Chidimma:

Panya tweeted:

Chidimma Adetshina's mum accused of fraud

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Chidimma Adetshina and her family were battling another crisis after she was first bullied by South Africans.

In a new development, her mother, who is a Mozambique/South African, was accused of fraud by the South African Home Affairs Department.

It was reported that she stole the identity of a South African woman to register Chidimma's birth.

Source: Legit.ng