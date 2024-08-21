Controversial Street-pop sensation Portable has stirred emotions online after celebrating his latest feat on social media

In a post shared on his page, the singer expressed his joy after an SUV he bought while on tour in America finally arrived in Nigeria

Portable bragged about the new car while noting the other popular public figures in Nigeria who also own and use a Lincoln Navigator like him

Street-pop artist and performer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, aka Portable, is one of the few Nigerian celebrities who has mastered using social media to stay relevant constantly.

Hours after causing a scene at the French Embassy when he went there to collect his visa, he shared another update about one of his recent feats.

Singer Portable celebrates as his new SUV finally lands in Nigeria. Photo credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

The singer posted a video and photos of his newly acquired car, which he bought in the US while on tour months ago.

Legit.ng previously reported that Portable went car shopping while he was in the United States for a music tour.

"Naija presidential car" - Portable brags

The singer stirred comments online when he compared his car to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's new official SUVs.

Portable Zazu noted that he was using a special "Emilokan Motor" and described his new whip as a "Presidential car."

See the viral images of Portable's new whip below:

Reactions as Portable's SUV lands in Nigeria

Here are some of the reactions that trailed Portable's new whip:

@sugardestiny_official:

"I still like him oooh, I don’t want them to come late saying he nor pay complete."

@man_like_tommyvilla1:

"Congratulations on this new ambulance oh sorry new car joor."

@ifedino6:

"At least Sango go get better ambulance now."

@bamidola_:

"Wow, finally! Massive Congratulations."

@im.mide_luyi:

"Why you no post the front."

@sugardestiny_official:

"I hope he paid complete."

@mohsimple_:

"Congratulations ogo , more keys Baami."

@only1lassfagers:

"Very soon Yoruba movie go dey use this your song ooo.."

@iamabiodunthomas:

"Congratulations 🎊 👏 emi e a lo."

@officialkaybobby:

"Congratulations Boss @portablebaeby ,more bigger things on the way by God grace."

Portable fights Billyque after Kenya show failed

Legit.ng also earlier reported that the controversial singer got in a fight with show promoter Billyque.

In a leaked chat, Portable had accused Billyque of teaming up with Sam Larry to destroy him and assault him physically.

Billyque reacted to the allegation and shared what truly happened against Portable's claims.

Source: Legit.ng