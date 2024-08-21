Nigerian Afrobeats star Wizkid made it to the frontline of blogs recently after he was surprisingly seen in a neighbourhood

The music star was in the company of his team as they hurriedly made a movement within the quiet vicinity

However, a social media user living around was fast in capturing the singer, as the video went viral, spurring reactions online

Nigerian Afrobeats international star Ayodeji Balogun made waves online after he was randomly seen in a neighbourhood.

The Grammy Award-winning artist was spotted shirtless in white pants with some of his crew members as he walked hastily across the street.

Man captured Wizkid within his neighbourhood on camera. Credit: @wizkidayomedia

Source: Instagram

A young man staying within the vicinity was quick enough to video the moment the musician passed by.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the singer was recently tackled by his fans after he was accused of using insulting words on them.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Wizkid got the attention of his fans after he shared what love means to him.

However, in another tweet, the singer said love was a beautiful thing which was a verse from singer D'Banj's song.

See the video below:

Wizkid spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

eddywalta1:

"Him no Dey wear shirt again lol."

c.money11:

"See as person small, short and tin."

herka_nbee:

"All of una way think say na Big wiz no be real FC."

ennybae_sings:

"This one no be Ibrahim...ahhh,FC don go confuse this imposter with Machala."

lagzyb9:

"For this kind hot sun, haba wizzy."

badboy_r__:

"OBO can never be in this area only at airports."

kennydmw:

"Him and DJ chicken na the same."

brill_brill:

"Na only Wiz fit Waka like this no body els in this industry ."

oloba_dino7:

"This egbon no get sense, why him no wear cloth smh."

evil_dy_my_eye:

"Ibrahim na werey, even without no shirt he still slayed the outfit, God wizkid na your brother?"

__mile_stone:

"This one no dey wear shirt again… e go carry empty body they Walker for sun."

Lady knocks Wizkid over recent actions

Legit.ng previously reported that a video of a lady speaking about Wizkid's recent behaviour online went viral.

The lady, who described herself as a fan of the Nigerian music star, referred to him as childish.

The music fan noted that Wizkid had insulted individuals who had nothing to do with his beef with Davido, citing Chioma and Jada as examples.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng