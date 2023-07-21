Big Brother Naija hero and singer White Money shut the mouths of critics as he revealed that his music is not of the Afrobeats genre

The Reality TV star made this known during his guest appearance on the most recent edition of The House Chronicles podcast

Explaining further, he spoke in confidence about how his genre, he tagged Kum Kum music, transcends all other kinds of music

Big Brother Naija Season 6 winner Whitemoney has set the record straight about his musical style.

Amidst criticism, he proudly embraced his distinct genre, he called "KumKum music."

Unlike conventional Afrobeats, the upcoming singer noted that he incorporates the soulful essence of highlife, creating a captivating fusion that sets it apart from the contemporary highlife or Afrobeats.

The reality TV star believes that his music transcends all other genres.

He passionately defended his musical choices, disclosing that his next production would be a unique masterpiece that would leave a lasting impression.

This was made known during his appearance on the latest episode of The House Chronicles podcast.

"I'm not even trying to do Afrobeats. If I'm doing Afrobeats, there is definitely going to be a fuse of highlife in it. And my kind of highlife is not the normal…

"My kind of highlife is kumkum music, you know. It is Cool United Melodies. It is contemporary highlife. It is highlife that you can vibe across all genres. You vibe them in the club, bar.

"My next production, my next drop is different. You will hear the sound. It is not the regular. We added somethings to it to spice it up. It doesn't just go like that deep highlife where it is only for old people.

"I needed a sound where I can flex my voice perfectly. I don't have tenor. I needed something that is okay for me that I can just manipulate and sing at my comfort. And that is how I just reached that [kumkum music]."

See his video below

Internet users react to Whitemoney's revelation

Fans and netizens found the artist's disclosure amusing, as they displayed hilarious reactions to his assertions.

See their comments below:

@shappiro:

"U make nonsense."

@amadofficia1:

"Who is encouraging white money to do music??"

@TejustPatrick:

"This guy shd just stick to cooking jollof rice on TikTok live, pls."

@tobijubril_:

"Which one is kumkum music, abeg naaa."

@SoyoufoundRi:

"Abeg.. if no be bbnaija fans wey their head dey touch who else dey listen to this guy."

