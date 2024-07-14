BBNaija reality star Whitemoney has stated that his KumKum music is more prominent outside of Nigeria

The singer, who stated that Nigerians don't understand his music, also spoke about his source of inspiration

Whitemoney also disclosed he would take his music and cooking skills internationally, spurring reactions

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star and singer Hazel Onou, aka Whitemoney, has refused to let criticisms about his music get to him as he recently stated that his KumKum genre is more recognised abroad.

Whitemoney, who recently made headlines over the number of staff he has, reiterated his love for music, adding that he gets his inspiration from the Holy Spirit.

Whitemoney reveals plans to take his music and cooking skills international. Credit: @whitemoney

In an interview with PUNCH, the reality star stated that he has been making music for a long time.

"I do it passionately, and my inspiration comes from the Holy Spirit and the environment. I tell stories from what I see and what I’ve been through. I make ‘conscious’ music," he said.

Whitemoney stated that some Nigerians already see him in a certain way. They want him to stick to cooking because of his affinity with the kitchen while in the BBN house instead of music.

Whitemoney also spoke about taking his cooking skills abroad as he believes he has more prospect outside the country because Nigerians don’t understand him.

People react as Whitemoney speaks about his music

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read them below:

helmaqueen1

"We know. That’s why you perform for that India richest man son’s wedding."

onyinyechukwu______

"Which abroad? Afghanistan?"

veevogee

"Remain there my brother. We never finish with Selense you carry Igbo kwenu enter."

jectimi_comedy

"Grammy boy I see him going far with his music his voice is so unic i think he can actually win Grammy, bcos in my dream I saw were the organisers of Grammy were avoiding him bcos of his big stomach."

iam_bmodel:

"E better as we no dey understand am."

