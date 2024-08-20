Nigerian actor Chinedu Ikedieze informed his fans and followers about scammers impersonating him

In a social media post made by the movie star, he shared screenshots of a scammer trying to dupe an acquaintance

The small-sized star cautioned netizens about verifying random calls from strangers claiming to be celebrities

Nigerian actor Chinedu Ikedieze, popularly known as Aki, has alerted fans and followers about scammers impersonating him online.

Chinedu took to his official Instagram account to post screenshots of a chat where someone was impersonating him.

In the exposed chat, the fraudster attempted to trick one of the actor’s contacts by seeking money. The impersonator stated that they could not make transactions and asked the contact to help out.

Chinedu told his followers to be cautious, warning them to constantly check any phone contact or message they receive, even if it looks to be from him. He wrote:

“Pls guys, everyone should be careful. These scammers are on rampage. They’ve devised another level of OBT. They now use pix of public figures as their DP and start calling or texting people within your circle.

"This post is a clear example of how they operate. Confirm every call or message before attaining to humanity.”

See his post below:

Chinedu Ikedieze spurs reactions online

iam_donhero1:

"But normally no body fit whine me with this.. be you anybody."

djswaggvibes:

"The werey said it’s bouncing back, you no like bouncing baby boy."

kings4nails:

"Never put ur phone and money in ur pocket at the same place, I will explain when am done crying."

bubu_and_co.ng:

"By now ppl should understand that you won’t personally send them a message first na 😂 haaba."

big_name_x:

"Celebrity boys😂😂 una Don dey do local."

extraordinary_patrick:

"Who's with me on the idea of reporting the number on whatsapp because it's getting out of hand in a daily."

_yrnstanley_:

"This format don cast na."

Chinedu Ikedieze tricks wife

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Chinedu Ikedieze and his wife, Stephanie Promise, caused a stir after playing the trending Rock, Paper, Scissors game.

On social media, the Rock, Paper, Scissors game has been making the rounds. It involves two people playing to make sure they get the most of the food spread before them.

While one person wins, the losing party runs back and forth, as the winner rushes to eat all they can while they are away. In Aki’s case, the actor won his wife during the very first part of the game after he dropped ‘rock’ and his wife dropped ‘scissors’.

