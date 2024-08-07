Nollywood actor Chinedu Ikedieze aka Aki, and his wife, Stephanie Promise, recently jumped on a trending social media challenge

A video went viral of the celebrity couple playing the Rock, Paper, Scissors game in front of a plate of food

The film star’s actions, as well as the outcome of the game, had many netizens rolling with laughter in the comment section

Nigerian actor Chinedu Ikedieze and his wife, Stephanie Promise, caused a stir after playing the trending Rock, Paper, Scissors game.

On social media, the Rock, Paper, Scissors game has been making the rounds. It involves two people playing to make sure they get the most of the food spread before them. While one person wins, the losing party runs back and forth, as the winner rushes to eat all they can while they are away.

Fans react to Aki and wife playing rock, paper, scissors game.

Source: Instagram

In Aki’s case, the actor won his wife during the very first part of the game after he dropped ‘rock’ and his wife dropped ‘scissors’.

The actor’s wife ran upstairs, according to the game rules, and while she was away, Aki brought out a ziplock bag from his hat and emptied most of the content on the plate inside it, leaving just one meat.

When his wife returned, she asked what happened to all the food and the actor advised her to drink water because he had finished eating. See the hilarious video below:

Aki and wife’s video gets fans laughing

Chinedu Ikedieze tricking his wife during the Rock, Paper, Scissors’ game, left many netizens amused. Some of the actor’s fans and celebrity colleagues took to the comment section to react. A number of them likened Chinedu’s actions to his childhood movie character, Aki. Read what they had to say below:

Tentenkelvin:

“You don do am aki doings 😂.”

sunniesnaresglobal:

“No try this thing with pawpaw o😂😂😂.”

obehiinojie:

“Should we tell her what you did, boss? 😂”

Comicyansofficial:

“But na small run you go run come back... Abi she run go village 😂.”

victoria_jumai:

“This Oga never change o 😂😂😂 Aki.”

its.youngeez:

“These people no fit change Aki 😂😂.”

chy_fevy_fruitta:

“So u have not stopped your childhood tricks 🤔 😂😂😂chinedu ikedieze aki😂😂.”

Lizzy.flash.9:

“Ah where she run go?😂”

Joyce_chinwe:

“❤️ Fada you cheated o😂.”

mamauka__:

“I haven’t laughed this hard since this protest start 😂.”

colo.rado25_:

“You never change from this your Aki lifestyle wey we know when we small 😂.”

Laluba.attire:

“Aki you won’t change 😂.”

Photos of Aki's 1st wife emerges after celebrating 2nd wife

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that actor Chinedu Ikedieze, piqued fans' interest in his marriage after he celebrated his wife, Stephanie Promise, on social media.

Only days after Chinedu Ikedieze’s declaration of love for his wife, talks started to make the rounds that she wasn’t the same person he got married to in 2011.

The Aki and Pawpaw star had tied the knot with one Nneoma Nwaijah 13 years ago. It did not take long for old photos of Aki and Nneoma to make the rounds.

