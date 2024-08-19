Alex Ekubo Laments As Linda Ejiofor and Hubby Taunt His Singlehood: “I Dey Owe Una Relationship Pic”
- Nigerian actor Alex Ekubo spurred concerns online after he came across a video of Linda Ejiofor and husband Ibrahim Suleiman taunted him
- The married couple made a video showing how the wife romantically assisted her husband in removing an object from his eye and compared it to a video of Alex struggling alone to rub his eyes
- Ekubo took his social media account to make a promise to his fans and followers, as he noted how his colleagues were attacking him
Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Nigerian actor Alex Ekubo had a heated moment online after he stumbled upon a video of his colleague Ibrahim Suleiman and his wife, Linda Ejiofor.
In the video, the couple is seen sharing a meal together. At one point, Ibrahim asks his wife to help him get something out of his eye. As she leans in to blow air into his eye, he surprises her with a kiss on the lips.
The video didn’t stop there. It humorously cuts to a clip of the very single Alex Ekubo rubbing his eyes with no one around to blow air into them.
Alex Ekubo playfully responded by urging his fans to come and see how he was being teased unprovoked by the Ibrahims, jokingly promising that he would owe them a relationship photo next year.
PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
“Imagine coming online to see this unprovoked attack from the Ibrahim’s. No worry, true true una don too try for me, I dey owe una relationship picture next year!” Alex wrote.
Watch the video below:
Alex Ekubo stirs reactions online
His followers found the whole situation hilarious and reacted differently to it.
Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:
eleeshaofficial:
"Single people have suffered this year the most."
yomicasual:
"Eya! Can I send eye drop?"
oghenekaroitene:
"This made me cry 😢 and laugh 🤣 at the same time."
ekeleiobaka:
"Use water to wash your own😂😂😂if you don't mind I could blow it for you."
this_timar:
"All singles have a meeting by the end of this month….. something must change in our lives immediately…venue will be discussed soon.. stay woke…and knock any couple around you."
yobolala:
"Next year we go follow seel asoebi. The pressure is too much."
petite_arikeade:
"Oh my gawddd, I don loose guard again because why am I blushing to this “lomance” 🥹 meanwhile, IK Ogbonna and Yomi Casual should check on Papa Venza o."
preciouschuka:
"They don't let Singles breath on this space."
Alexx Ekubo laments about siblings 'billing'
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Alexx Ekubo had lamented over his siblings constantly 'billing' him.
The movie star shared a WhatsApp screenshot of his chat with his younger brother, who recently contacted him via direct message to ask for money.
Amid family feud, Rude Boy states demands signing artists to his label: "You owe me N10m if u smoke"
Ekubo shared chat evidence, noting that he had sent his younger brother money barely five days earlier, and he was back to ask for more.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay Informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: Legit.ng
Chinasa Afigbo (Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue courses in writing & media communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.