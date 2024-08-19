Nigerian actor Alex Ekubo spurred concerns online after he came across a video of Linda Ejiofor and husband Ibrahim Suleiman taunted him

The married couple made a video showing how the wife romantically assisted her husband in removing an object from his eye and compared it to a video of Alex struggling alone to rub his eyes

Ekubo took his social media account to make a promise to his fans and followers, as he noted how his colleagues were attacking him

Nigerian actor Alex Ekubo had a heated moment online after he stumbled upon a video of his colleague Ibrahim Suleiman and his wife, Linda Ejiofor.

In the video, the couple is seen sharing a meal together. At one point, Ibrahim asks his wife to help him get something out of his eye. As she leans in to blow air into his eye, he surprises her with a kiss on the lips.

Alex Ekubo replied Linda Ejiofor and her Husband video taunting him. Credit: @elexekubo, @ihumalindaejiofor

Source: Instagram

The video didn’t stop there. It humorously cuts to a clip of the very single Alex Ekubo rubbing his eyes with no one around to blow air into them.

Alex Ekubo playfully responded by urging his fans to come and see how he was being teased unprovoked by the Ibrahims, jokingly promising that he would owe them a relationship photo next year.

“Imagine coming online to see this unprovoked attack from the Ibrahim’s. No worry, true true una don too try for me, I dey owe una relationship picture next year!” Alex wrote.

Watch the video below:

Alex Ekubo stirs reactions online

His followers found the whole situation hilarious and reacted differently to it.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

eleeshaofficial:

"Single people have suffered this year the most."

yomicasual:

"Eya! Can I send eye drop?"

oghenekaroitene:

"This made me cry 😢 and laugh 🤣 at the same time."

ekeleiobaka:

"Use water to wash your own😂😂😂if you don't mind I could blow it for you."

this_timar:

"All singles have a meeting by the end of this month….. something must change in our lives immediately…venue will be discussed soon.. stay woke…and knock any couple around you."

yobolala:

"Next year we go follow seel asoebi. The pressure is too much."

petite_arikeade:

"Oh my gawddd, I don loose guard again because why am I blushing to this “lomance” 🥹 meanwhile, IK Ogbonna and Yomi Casual should check on Papa Venza o."

preciouschuka:

"They don't let Singles breath on this space."

Alexx Ekubo laments about siblings 'billing'

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Alexx Ekubo had lamented over his siblings constantly 'billing' him.

The movie star shared a WhatsApp screenshot of his chat with his younger brother, who recently contacted him via direct message to ask for money.

Ekubo shared chat evidence, noting that he had sent his younger brother money barely five days earlier, and he was back to ask for more.

