Bobrisky has taken his fashion idea to the next level and shared some pictures of himself in a mermaid costume

In the picture collage, he wore a multicoloured fishtail and decorated his chest with flowers as he laid by the river bank

Fans of the social media influencer took to the comment section to share their hot takes about the pictures

Controversial social media influencer, Idris Okuneye, better known as Bobrisky, has warmed fans' hearts with new pictures online.

The recently released inmate shared lovely pictures he took in mermaid costume where he was by the river bank.

Bobrisky shares new pictures in costume. Photo credit @bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

In the picture collage, the social media star, who was welcomed by friends from prison, wore a glittering fishtail.

He laid by the river bank and clutched to the flowers covering his chest. More flowers were used to decorate the crossdresser's head.

Below is the post:

Reactions trail Bobrisky mermaid post

Netizens reacted to Bobrisky's post in mermaid costume. Here are some of the comments below:

@ade_ife_mii':

"Seriouly Bobrisky isn’t playing with her comebacks mehnn."

@lifeofjenell:

"E don reach this level to be mami water."

@iamuncommon_santa:

"Trying very hard to catch up with lost times bobo."

@onlynasco:

"I can't blame him. I dey blame his social media followers."

@itzshegunblack:

"I have seen enough!! Oya return him to the cell."

@araoluwa:

"Bob and the wardens go wan whine us but no panic cos obviously Bob went on a photoshoot vacation. Anyways pls warn us next time okay."

@everythingteesvogue.ng:

"It’s giving legend of the blue sea."

@iamridstar:

"U sha dey force urself on us."

@daviid_stephen:

"Giving us all the content we missed for 6 months."

@d.okedairo:

"Please why are you a fish on a Monday morning."

Bobrisky's friends flies from Dubai

Legit.ng had reported that the Nigerian crossdresser made waves on social media following reports that he would soon be released from prison.

A young woman reported to be Bob's friend was seen on a flight reportedly from Dubai as she flew down to Lagos, Nigeria.

The lady revealed that she was entering the country to come pick up her friend Bobrisky as she hinted at his release.

Source: Legit.ng