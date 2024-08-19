Nigerian singer Nasboi has gotten Nollywood legend, Chinedu Ikedieze, to join his latest social media challenge

Videos were posted online of the Aki and Pawpaw star rocking a feminine costume while participating in the challenge

Aki’s outfit, makeup and dance moves raised a series of hilarious reactions from social media users

Nollywood actor Chinedu Ikedieze, aka Aki, has jumped on the trending Fine Girls challenge by skit maker-turned-singer Nasiru Bolaji, aka Nasboi.

Just recently, Nasboi, who is famous for creative social media challenges to promote his new song, got social media in a frenzy when he introduced a new one called Fine Girls.

The challenge involves pretty ladies dancing to Nasboi’s song playing in the background.

Fans react as actor Aki joins Nasboi's challenge. Photos: @chineduikedieze

Chinedu Ikedieze rocks female outfit

For Nasboi’s Fine Girl challenge, actor Chinedu Ikedieze posted a video online where he was spotted wearing female clothing, a burgundy wig, and makeup on his face.

However, that was not all. The movie star made sure to whine his waist and even twerk as he tried to perfectly play out the female character.

See the funny videos below:

Fans react to Aki’s Fine Girls challenge

The video of Chinedu Ikedieze doing Nasboi’s dance challenge stirred funny reactions from netizens. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

Able2blessed:

“Ahhh u don go use my legend 😂😂do short skirt challenge 😂.”

Dr_humorist:

“Na senior man you make him wear skirt 🔥.”

bustlineyetunde:

“We hereby close the challenge on this note 😂.”

nnee.samnick:

“I done see am, this challenge will end with Buhari on short skirt.”

shankcomics:

“Whyyyy!! No now😭😂.”

elizabeth_ogbeche:

“I wasn’t expecting that😂.”

Blessed8386:

“😂😂😂😂😂 oh mine, what's this.”

Nwadimma_oluchi:

“😂😂😂😂😂😂 warrisdis biko.”

iam_edubillion:

“Senior man na waiting be this na😂.”

_olarhmmar:

“Hawt 🔥 stepper😂 and a fire 🔥 dancer 🕺.”

Chinedu Ikedieze tricks wife

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Chinedu Ikedieze and his wife, Stephanie Promise, caused a stir after playing the trending Rock, Paper, Scissors game.

On social media, the Rock, Paper, Scissors game has been making the rounds. It involves two people playing to make sure they get the most of the food spread before them. While one person wins, the losing party runs back and forth, as the winner rushes to eat all they can while they are away.

In Aki’s case, the actor won his wife during the very first part of the game after he dropped ‘rock’ and his wife dropped ‘scissors’.

