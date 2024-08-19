A recent video of Nigerian socialite Pero Adeniyi celebrating wildly as she turned a year older has stirred reactions online

Pero Adeniyi is 2face Idibia's baby mama, and they have four kids together, but the socialite recently found love again

In the trending clips posted online by Pero, she was seen celebrating her birthday with her new lover, who threw her a surprise bash to mark her new age.

Pero Adeniyi, the popular businesswoman and baby mama of Nigerian singer 2baba, recently added a new age, and clips of her celebrating with her new partner have gone viral.

Some trending videos the socialite shared showed her out on a dinner date with her new lover have sparked massive reactions online.

Clips from Pero Adeniyi's birthday as her new lover throws her surprise new age bash trends. Photo credit: @perosaiyemi

Pero is the mother of four kids, which she had with 2Baba and was considered the rival to Annie Idibia's marriage for a very long time.

However, recent clips of Pero have got people talking as she has been seen hanging out with a new man.

During her recent birthday celebration, Pero finally came out fully to reveal the identity of her new lover.

"Mr O did it again" - Pero celebrates

The mother of four had sweet words for her new lover in the trending clip on her page.

She thanked him for making her birthday memorable and showering her with gifts beyond her comprehension.

See the viral clip:

Reactions trail Pero Adeniyi's video

Here are some of the viral comments that trailed Pero Adeniyi's birthday party:

Source: Legit.ng