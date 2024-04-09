Nigerian legendary artist 2baba buzzed the internet with his post celebrating the birthday of his son with Pero Adeniyi

The young buoy who bears the same name as the musician clocked 12 years on April 9, 2024

2baba shared a picture of his little heir and made a promise to become a better dad while he appreciated his baby mama

Nigerian Afrobeats superstar Innocent Idibia, best known as 2baba, is filled with emotions as he marks the birthday of his son, Innocent Idibia Jr.

The little champ, born to one of the singer's baby mamas, Pero Adeniyi, clocked 12 years around the sun on April 9, 2024.

2baba emotionally celebrates son with Pero Adeniyi on his 12th birthday. Credit: @official2aba, @perosaiyemi

Source: Instagram

The legendary musician was short of words to celebrate his mini-self.

However, the father of seven shared a photo of his young heir, pouring his heart out on the years he needed to make up for in the boy's life and pledged to do better in the coming years.

He also appreciated Pero Adeniyi for her impact in the boy's upbringing.

“Innocent idibia jnr. Jah, guide and protect u always. Mere words can't express how and what I feel .

"Now now like play like play. So many good things I wish for u. U shall excel in all you choose to do. I can't turn back the hands of time but I know it will make up for all the days that I've missed . No excuses, I pray the Universe be good to u. Massive birthday blessings my son."

See his post below:

