Nigerian singer 2baba’s former partner and baby mama, Pero Adeniyi, has found love again and is publicising it online

In a recent social media post, the socialite showed off her new man as they enjoyed a loved-up moment in public

Many social media users gushed over the display of affection between the couple as they congratulated them

Singer Innocent Idibia, aka 2baba’s baby mama, Pero Adeniyi, is back in the news because of her love life, and this time, it’s for positive reasons.

Being one of 2baba’s baby mamas, Pero has made headlines for different reasons, especially her relationship with the singer.

Pero Adeniyi has found love again, and her new man cuddled her in public. Photos: @_perosaiyemi

The socialite has gradually shed that narrative and shown that she has moved on with her life by flaunting her new man.

Taking to her official Instagram page, Pero shared a loved-up video of herself bonding with her man in public. The clip features photos of Pero and her man sharing an embrace as he appeared to keep his face away from the camera.

2baba’s former partner then took to the caption of her post to express her joy with a series of interesting hashtags. She wrote:

“Apple of God's eyes #blessed #Billiondollarbaby #Ayaola”

See her post below:

Netizens gush over Pero and her man

It did not take long for many fans to troop to Pero’s comment section to gush over her love life. Read some of their comments below:

bunmiodunowojones:

“You deserve all the love you are getting hun.”

Fadekemiiiii:

“Love is a beautiful thing ... send me that dress.”

adunbarinsire1:

“Where is he touching.”

princess_eko_11:

“May God bless this Union.”

Kingtonto_dorodiva:

“Sister gal. Delay does not mean failure.”

Hajiamaryam8:

“Am happy for you my sister…..God bless our inlaw for making you happy.”

thewardrobeboutiqueph_:

“He loves bresss .”

motherofwisemen:

“I love this for you.”

kayomusiq:

“Oshey yemi my lover .”

cocosherrie:

“Ola is happy that the only person who disturbs his life isn’t there that is why he’s doing bollywood love .”

Melanoadeola:

“That's his real resting place! God bless you both #loveleads.”

Theodora_igboaruk:

“This is what it means to be happy. When u have your own MAN! It comes with fulfilment of purpose, peace of mind and joy.”

Pero in tears as she kneels to thank husband

In other news, Legit.ng reported that Pero Adeniyi caused an online buzz with a video of her showing love and appreciation to her husband, Ola.

On her official Instagram page, the socialite posted a video of her at a small gathering with her husband present.

She then took centre stage to address the crowd while showering praises on her man.

