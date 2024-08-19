Big Brother Naija Season 9 housemate Tunji Adeniji-Soji is a happy man, as reports about his wife welcoming a set of twins outside goes viral

The social media handler of Tjay shared the happy news on his Instagram handle, and netizens have been reacting to it

Tjay is one of the oldest housemates on the show, and he went into Biggie's house as a couple with Ben

Reality TV star Tunji Adeniji-Soji, better known as Tjay, recently trended online after reports of his pregnant wife's safe delivery went viral.

Tjay is one of BBNaija season 9's housemates and one of the show's most famous personalities. He recently ran into trouble with some of his comments during conversations with other housemates.

BBNaija season 9 housemate Tjay trends online as report about his wife welcoming a twin emerges. Photo credit: @tjay_official

Source: Instagram

The reality star, who already has a daughter, was reported to have welcomed a set of twins.

"Na double portion" - Tjay handler confirms childbirth

At the time of publishing this article, Tjay had yet to find out about the arrival of his twin; however, according to a report shared on his Instagram page by his social media handler. He confirmed that the boys are in good condition, like their mum.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Tjay was one of the housemates who escaped eviction during the last round of the Sunday show.

Check the post confirming the arrival of Tjay's twins:

Fans celebrate as Tjay welcomes twins

Here are some of the of the reactions that trailed the good news:

@actionben_:

"Baba Ibeji 😍😍 God bless your home and the family ❤️. Thank you Jesus 🙏🏾🙏🏾 Godfather Duties loading."

@rhuthee23:

"God be Praised 🙌🙌 Congratulations Tjay."

@florachiedo1:

"Twinsssss!!!"

@victoria_uvo:

"Congratulations Tjay, God bless your beautiful home."

@_faarivera:

"Congratulations doctor🤭❤️❤️ I’m so happy for him."

@bukola.a.a:

"I hope he would be informed to lift him up."

@christinagreyson:

Congrats to you dear and yesterday the twins save u it only God oooooh waooooh."

@womanchef_official:

"Wow wow....they are my birthday mates🔥🔥🔥... Congratulations TJ."

@thephenomenal_girl:

"Awwwn congratulations to the family."

Video of Sooj and Nelly 'getting freaky' trends

Hours after a video of KellyRae and his wife, Kassia, were spotted in the dark sharing a raunchy moment in bed, clips of other housemates sharing romantic moments in the bathroom have emerged online.

A video of Sooj and Nelly in the bathroom has gone viral. The pair who recently began their ship were seen nibbling on each other's chest.

Source: Legit.ng