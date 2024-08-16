A kindhearted Nigerian lady approached a random market woman and put a smile on her face with her gesture

She stretched forth two papers with "N20k" on each of them and gestured to her to pick one of them

The market woman's reaction after finding out the lady's actual intention made internet users emotional

A Nigerian lady, @joycarl_, shocked a market woman with her unexpected kindness.

In a TikTok video, the lady walked up to the market woman, bent while at a task and stretched forth two papers to her.

She put a smile on the face of the market woman. Photo Credit: (@joycarl_)

"N20k" was written on each of the papers. The market woman picked the first one after the lady confirmed that she was expected to take one of them.

Quite to the market woman's shock, @joycarl_ handed her a bundle of naira notes, believed to be the exact amount she had picked.

"I never see this type of thing," the market woman reacted in the video.

Watch her video below:

The video melted hearts

