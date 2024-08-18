Months after the painful demise of his friend, a video of Nigerian billionaire E-Money receiving Junior Pope's kids in his house has gone viral

Junior Pope's kids were at E-Money's mansion in Lagos to spend the summer holidays with the billionaire's children

In the viral clip, Junior Pope's kids joined E-Money's children for a kickaround, and afterwards, they went swimming together

Nearly five months after the painful demise of Nollywood actor John Paul Obumneme, aka Junior Pope, a video of his kids hanging out with the children of his friend, E-Money, has gone viral.

The trending clip showed the moment Junior Pope's kids arrived at E-Money's mansion in Lagos, where he received them with a hug.

Since the rumour about E-Money having an affair with Junior Pope's wife went viral, this is the first the billionaire would officially be seen with the kids of his late friend on camera.

Legit.ng recalls reporting when E-Money went after the blogger who accused him of sleeping with Junior Pope's wife.

He also dragged the other blogger, who alleged that he had a hand in the death of his friend, to court.

Junior Pope's kids play with E-Money's children

In the trending new video, Junior Pope's kids were seen having a good time as they partook in a kickaround with E-Money's children.

Afterwards, they went swimming with the billionaire's kids. Legit.ng recalls when E-Money vowed to take responsibility for Junior Pope's sons and see them through school.

Watch the viral clip here:

Reactions as Jnr Pope's kids visit E-Money

Here are some of the comments that trailed the viral clip:

@yesimprettyoma:

"Be in good terms with people because of your children.. You don’t know what will happen tomorrow."

@obi_cubana:

"Love; Love is everything! Love!!! May God continue to bless and keep you nwanne."

@simee2020:

"God bless everyone standing in gap for their father to make sure they are fine."

@blessingonwukwe:

"God bless him! At least they still have a father figure! Every child needs a good father."

@mimibabey_:

"Wheww,I was nervous about the comment section but it’s all positive."

@diced_spicy_water_melon:

"Good to see them swimming shows they don't have a phobia for water because their dad drowned. Deliberate parenting."

@cellarrouge:

"Their stiffness shows they aren't used to him. I hope he does what he says he will do and this ain't a moment for the cameras."

@laviv_designs:

"Chai Onwu Ike Ajoka😢😢😢God bless you for being a father to them."

@udobites_cakes:

"I pray God gives his d grace to continue bin der for dis family, it’s really nice to see."

@judith_creatives:

"Build relationships, relationships are investments. Be intentional about your friends, no, you can’t be a one man squad. REST WELL JNR POPE."

E-Money shares plan Pope's kids

Legit.ng earlier reported E-Money's reaction to Jnr Pope's death. He penned an emotional tribute to the departed and made some promises.

According to him, the late actor's three sons have now become his responsibility and that of his family.

