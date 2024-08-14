Zion and his partner Chinwe sparked conversations online after they were caught spending time together in the bathroom by other housemates

While Zion was having a conversation with his fellow housemate, Fairme David, he mentioned that he already had intercourse with his girlfriend

According to him, it has not been easy holding off, and they had engaged in such activity a couple of times

Finally, Zion has confirmed the suspicion of other Big Brother Naija Season 9 housemates by confessing to Fairme David about sleeping with his partner multiple times.

It will be recalled that Legit.ng reported that the Zinwe pair spent more time than necessary in the bathroom some days ago.

Zion discusses private moments with their partner. Credit: @poshchi231, @fairme_david

Source: Instagram

The 'strange noises' coming from the bathroom attracted the housemates, who lined up to confirm their impression.

However, in a new conversation that surfaced online, Zion was spotted detailing the events of private time with his partner to Fairme.

Zion noted that the bathroom was not the only place he and Chinwe had done it as they engaged in pleasurable moments in the bathroom.

Fairme David could be seen laughing excitedly as he revealed his plans for ladies for the show.

Watch the conversation here:

Zion's revelation sparks conversation online

Zion's little conversation with Fairme David has sparked controversy online, as many internet users.

Read reactions below:

@ujkokolet:

"Chinwe 1 zion 1."

@PreciousJudge5:

"Na Zion and Chinwe sabi the kind relationship wey dem get."

@Iretomiw_a:

"So irritating."

@MissEllieTweets:

"How can a man be comfortably discussing his s*x life with his fellow HMS?"

@__kanmijay:

"This stuff Na normal guy p abeg. Na women they get issue with this stuffs."

@Adaify33:

"This one no go marry chinwe! A man who wants to marry a woman in the long run will never kiss and tell."

@itz_khemy:

"Boyfriend and girlfriend cut out of the same cloth. They are perfect for each other."

@David2188645673:

"How is it irritating? I don’t like them but no man can say they have never discussed things like this with their friends."

Wanni, Handi fight Ruthee

BBNaija Season 9 twins Wanni and Handi have both won the custodian of the week during the game, which took place over the weekend.

The twins had first fought with another housemate, Ruthee, as they had a shouting match with each other.

Fans became worried about Ruthee after the twins won because they had the power to nominate housemates for eviction.

Source: Legit.ng