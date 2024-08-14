Nightlife king Yhemoo Lee and his long-time girlfriend, Thayour, are finally off the market as they officially tie the know

Idowu Adeyemi shared a clip of his adorable and private civil wedding via his official Instagram page

Many of his friends have trooped to his comments section to celebrate the love of the young lovers

Nigerian nightlife enthusiast and influence Idowu Adeyemi, widely known as Yhemoo Lee, has signed a forever deal with his adorable wife, Thayour.

Recall that Legit.ng earlier reported that Yhemoo Lee's proposal to the celebrity couple occurred on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, after he fell on his bent knee to ask her to be his wife. This came as a shock to internet users.

Yhemo Lee's court wedding photos emerge online. Credit: @yhemo_lee

Thayour stunned internet users even more when she revealed that he always knew they would end up together despite their turbulent relationship.

In a fresh post by the groom, the love birds were seen smiling, kissing, taking pictures with friends and family, and showing off their marriage certificates.

Their update stirred reaction on social media as they have now legally become husband and wife.

The celebrity couple had fans, family and friends sending their love through the comment section.

Yhemo Lee's wedding spurs reactions

@realestherchuks:

"There is a special somebody for you regardless of your job, your way of life, your behaviour."

@thayour_b:

"Till the wheels fall off."

@adekunlegold:

"Awo boy pada marry! "

@boi_kelvin1:

"Yhemo Lee marry Keh? Who go come dey take care of Lagos girls like this??"

@melvin_obada:

"God bless your union boss. Beautiful kids, good health, more wins, and stay fresh as always. Amen."

@boyjace_:

"Na u asake run the song for!"

