Nigerian gospel singer Aduke Gold recently trended online after reports about her untimely demise surfaced on social media

During a recent radio broadcast, an Ibadan-based OAP, Yemi Sonde, spoke about Aduke Gold and what truly happened that led to her untimely death

On his program on Tuesday, August 13, Yemi Sonde revealed how Aduke Gold died during a surgery that many have done in the past successfully, but hers proved abortive

After nearly 72 hours, the true cause of death of Nigerian gospel singer Aduke Penkele, better known as Aduke Gold, has finally been revealed.

Legit.ng recalls reporting on Tuesday morning, August 13, the tragic passing of Aduke Gold.

The cause of death of Nigerian gospel singer Aduke Gold has finally emerged and confirmed. Photo credit: @adukegold1

At the time of the publication, Legit.ng couldn't confirm the cause of the singer's demise. However, more details have now emerged after nearly three days of her demise.

Sonde reveals the cause of Aduke Gold's death

Popular Ibadan-based journalist and radio personality Yemi Sonde has finally shed more light on the singer's sudden demise.

During his Tuesday night show, Sonde revealed that Aduke Gold died during surgery. He noted that the gospel singer was in the hospital to remove her fibroids surgically, but things took a wrong turn, and it led to her death.

Watch Yemi Sonde's live program where he made the stirring revelation:

Cause of Aduke Gold's death revealed, fans react

Here are some of the comments that trailed the viral revelation:

@FolasadeLagbokun:

"Any body that want to do operation should not used teaching hospital is better to go to general hospital, hmmm so sad may her gentle soul rest in perfect peace."

@fasola_victoria_oluwaseyi:

"Aduke may your gentle soul rest in peace."

@opeyemioduniyi1:

"This is disheartening."

@empress_moyemi:

"Hmmmmm OMG!"

@orosun_foot_wears:

"Hummmm vanity."

@ObembeVictoriaAlao:

"But can this be true, I did my own surgery and it was successful.. may her soul rest in peace."

@aralayoade:

"It's well 😢😢 may her beautiful soul rest in peace."

@abket_palace:

"This is so sad I swear, this woman was so humble and sings like kilode exactly a year she was in my church ohooo goodness."

@omolola_temi:

"Hospital wo lo tise o 😭😭😭😭 Why how."

