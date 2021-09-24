A group, Feminine Health and Fibroid (FHF) Network, has unveiled its plans to fight against fibroid in Nigeria

The feminine group has lined up a series of activities as part of its advocacy for Nigerian women to be aware of the dangers of fibroid

The initiative is geared towards ensuring that the average woman is well-informed about fibroid and its symptoms

FCT, Abuja - Feminine Health and Fibroid (FHF) Network, has unveiled plans to hold live sessions on Instagram (IG) and also organize a charity walk against fibroid disease.

Mrs. Toyin Taiwo, the founder of FHF Network, who made this known in a statement seen by Legit.ng on Friday, September 24 noted that the exercise is designed to provide life-saving information that would help rescue women not only in Nigeria but across the globe from fibroid.

Part of the statement read:

“Our IG Live sessions with professionals will hold fortnightly in October, the Charity walk: Walk &Talk Fibroid has been scheduled to hold in November and the year's activities will be capped in December with a breakfast meet-up at venues in the UK and Nigeria to be announced shortly.”

She reiterated that:

“Nothing is more important than a healthy living - and for women, this means total well-being.

“We’re here to provide support in our community through relevant discussions, hand-holding, peer-to-peer support, education and lifestyle guidance, experience sharing, nurturing, signposting, encouraging women to speak up, promoting mental health awareness, dealing with cultural biases, and pastoral care.

“We can also help find and provide sponsorship for women who qualify for contributions for diagnostic cost, treatments, or surgery where required on a case-to-case basis.”

During a 2-hours webinar at its inaugural launch in September 2021, the Network highlighted the challenges faced by women dealing with health issues, the need for a trusted support group, and the courage to speak out.

The webinar also highlighted alternative treatments for fibroid and lifestyle adjustments.

Since its inception in July 2021, FHF Network has fostered deliberate activities to support hundreds of women.

FHF Network is a support group to encourage conversations and proffer solutions concerning predominant women's health issues including Fibroids, Endometriosis, myomectomy, hysterectomy, alternative treatments and Medicine, food, and a healthy lifestyle among others.

