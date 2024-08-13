Aduke Gold, foremost gospel singer, has been reported dead in the late hours of Monday, August 12, 2024

The social media was agog with news about her demise, thought details about the cause of her death weren't given

The sad news sparked reactions from her fans and the Christian community as they condole with her family

Tragedy struck once again in the gospel entertainment industry as popular singer, Aduke Ajayi, better known as Aduke Gold, has been reported dead.

The sad news was shared by Goldmytv and other another foremost gospel singer, Esther Igbekele, also confirmed it.

It was gathered by Legit.ng that the news about her unfortunate demise made the rounds on social media in the late hours of Monday, August 12, 2024.

No details were given as to the cause of Aduke Gold's death, as fans and the Christian community have continued to mourn her passage.

How fans reacted to Aduke Gold's death

Reactions have trailed the sad news about the singer;'s death. Here are some of the comments below:

@derao83:

"Mercy Oh Lord."

@tinaajibola_fabs:

"Heaven gain."

@ojutohjawo_jewelries;

"Nitori ogo ni. What a world. Hmmm, slace in Jesus name!"

@abereijo17:

"Rest in power Queen."

@cornerstone_multimedia_concept:

"Jesus Christ, this is too soon."

@papidannee:

"Oh no. Arike Gold, such a powerful singer."

@k.bicky:

"God forbid."

@titielesh:

"Oh no o, no ooo. This one pain me ooooo, jesu, she did tick tock a day be4, no ooooo."

@olorunnisola_olamii40:

"I reject untimely death in Jesus name."

@mc_banny:

"Oba Asiko, only God knows. May her soul rest in eternal peace."

