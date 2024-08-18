Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko has been in the eye of the storm lately, with multiple allegations levelled against her

Days after a video of a TikTok blogger accusing Destiny Etiko of sleeping with Captain Ekeinde, the husband of Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade

The blogger also claimed that a car was given to Etiko by Omotola's husband, which angered the actress' son and pushed him to voice his dissent on social media

Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko recently made headlines across the Nigerian movie industry with how she celebrated her 35th birthday.

However, a recent scandal has thrown a spanner in her wheel of celebration after a TikTok blogger went online to accuse the actress of having an extra-marital affair with Captain Ekeinde.

Actress Destiny Etiko finally talks about the alleged rumour of her having an affair with Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde's husband. Photo credit: @realomosexy/@destinyetikoofficial

Source: Instagram

Captain Ekeinde is the husband of Etiko's senior colleague, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde.

According to the gossip blogger, Destiny Etiko received a car gift from Omotola's husband for her 35th birthday.

Destiny Etiko responds to the allegation

The Nollywood actress has now released a video condemning the allegations of her sleeping with Omotola's husband.

She slammed the report, noting that it was false and untrue. Etiko also noted that the claims about getting a car gift were wrong because she's still using the car she bought the year before.

Destiny Etiko also spoke about the selfie picture of her and Captain Ekeinde making the rounds.

She noted that the photo was taken over four years ago and wasn't recent.

Watch the actress' video below:

Netizens react to Destiny Etiko's video

Here are some of the comments that trailed Destiny Etiko's viral video:

@anniemaryshantel:

"This girl touched her nose and jaw."

@mihz_paige:

"Who be this one."

@victor_liege:

"Withhold??? In that context??"

@_odogwu_nwanyi:

"She's beginning to look like Ini Edo."

@its_yuzee:

"Can you people make a sentence without first saying “I didn’t want to talk about it.”

@prudyice_:

"I detest that line , "I didn't want to talk about this before" but that's what you doing!"

@lumi_perfect:

"U talk this one destiny 99.9? Really."

@queen_gracegold:

"You collect car Abi u no collect car."

@nuliques:

"They really need to stop touching their face with series of injection."

@_shuga_barbie:

"This Botox injection no good for destiny face oo."

@kresst_b:

"Do not worry about what people say about you my sister."

Destiny Etiko slays gorgeous corset dress

Legit.ng previously reported that Destiny is known for her curvy body that usually gets to the news aside from her acting prowess.

She got her fans talking again after she wore a revealing dress that displayed the upper parts of her body.

Source: Legit.ng