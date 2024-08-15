The late singer Mohnad's widow, Wunmi, has reacted to the numerous allegations against her by her step-sister Karimot

She has also been tackled by media personality Verydarkman (VDM) who often accuses her of having a hand in Mohbad's death

In a cryptic post shared on her Instagram page, Wunmi noted that she was not bothered by raindrops when she had experienced too many storms

Wunmi Aloba, the widow of the late singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad, has reacted to the accusations labeled against her by step-sister Karimot.

Mohbad's widow Wunmi reacts to the allegations against her. Image credit: @iamohbad

Source: Instagram

According to Karimot, Wunmi had a heated argument with the Peace crooner before he died. She also took his phone which contained some confidential information that the singer had requested from her but she refused to give him.

Earlier today August 15, media personality Martins Otse, aka Verydarkman (VDM), accused Wunmi and Iyabo Ojo of having an idea of what killed Mohnad. He also asked them to speak up.

In her cryptic post on her Instagram stories, Wunmi said she has experienced too many storms to be bothered by raindrops. Her post got mixed reactions from netizens.

Netizens react to Wunmi's post

Several social media users have shared their take on Wunmi's post. See some of the comments below:

@oluchukwu_____:

"Any woman that sees DNA test as a big deal is a suspect."

@percksss__:

"I’m still wondering why people are still disturbing this young lady, it’s bad enough she lost her husband! But to be constantly bullied and insulted on sm because of that same husband is very disheartening."

@billion_dollarbabyyy:

"I’m not sure this person is her sister because why the hate?"

@sauceprince1:

"Within all of us, there is a storm. Some believe it will never end, but he who has faith in the heavens will weather any storm."

@nene_george:

"Every day we’re still at the same junction. This is fast becoming an internet bully as far as I’m concerned. Charge her to court or stop cyberbullying her."

Wunmi shares photo of Mohbad and son

Legit.ng earlier reported that Wunmi had remembered her husband by sharing a rare picture of him and their son.

In the post made on her Insta story, Mohbad was sleeping while his son who was still a baby then was sitting close to him.

She stated that there were no true words that she ever said and heard, she also added another statement that must have been said by her son.

Source: Legit.ng