A video of former Labour Party's presidential candidate, Peter Obi, visiting the home of Paul PSquare and Jude Okoye amid their recent family brawl has gone viral

The PSquare brothers have been at loggerheads over the last few months, with one of them spending weeks in the custody of the EFCC

Amid the recent family dispute between the brothers, Nigerian billionaire Peter Obi has been sighted visiting the brothers in a bid to resolve the issues between them

Former Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Gregory Obi left many feeling emotional after clips of his recent visit to the homes of Paul and Jude Okoye of the PSquare went viral.

Peter Obi's visit to Paul and Jude Okoye's home came amid the recent family feud between the PSquare brothers.

Former Labour Party man Peter Obi visits the PSquare brothers amid the rift within their family. Photo credit: @iamkingrudy

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Paul Okoye went on a radio program to talk about his brother, Peter and how he got him and their older brother, Jude, arrested by the EFCC.

Nigerian singers Paul and Peter Okoye have been at loggerheads over the last few days. One has granted interviews to talk about their family feud, while the other has released a public statement to explain his side of things.

He revealed what caused their music group's crash the first time and their latest fallout.

Peter Obi's visits stirs emotions

In the caption of the viral clip shared online by Paul Okoye, he thanked the former Anambra state governor for visiting him and his older brother.

He also thanked the former Presidential candidate for trying to mediate between him and his twin brother and end their feud.

Here clips of Peter Obi's visit below:

Reactions trail Peter Obi's visit PSquare brothers

Here are some of the comments that trailed the clips:

@patrickofornze:

"If you guys like invite Pope, It won’t still change anything until you reconcile with your twin Brother."

@tush_tush24:

"I will never understand this big brother Jude 😢😢😢 wow 😳. You turned two younger brothers against each other and took the other brothers place?!?!?! Haaa God plssss intervene."

@healthertainer:

"Sheybi if PO was our president this is how he will be settling all of our economic problems one by one."

@swt_juie:

"Peter Obi the peace maker👏 we know what you are capable of doing and we are proud of you sir."

@itz_abumela:

"True definition of humanity Peter Obi."

@debbycanty0:

"Una brother Jude na agbaya, Judas Iscariot."

@chidiebere_patman:

"PO have done his job as a father figure I sincerely pray you guys listen to him."

@deluxecakesnevents:

"I am certain that Obi had intervened in whatever the issue is. You guys should make peace and remain one."

@nyben_b:

"Lol una gang up against ur bro.. that ain't cool fam."

@zii_plus:

"Always leaving peter 😢out sad."

@twins_of_abuja:

"Please brothers you people should settle and let love lead brothers."

