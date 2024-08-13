Paul Okoye's younger wife, Ivy Ifeoma, has steered clear from his ongoing feud with his twin brother Peter Okoye

The upcoming influencer shared a video of her showcasing her outfit for her fans and supporters

Ivy Ifeoma's post, however, triggered reactions from netizens who criticised her for not intervening in Psquare's drama

Nigerian singing duo and twin brothers Peter and Paul Okoye's second fallout has remained a heated topic on social media.

Peter aka Mr P had in an emotional open letter to Paul revealed how his twin brother teamed up with their older brother Jude Okoye to marginalise him.

Amid the reactions that have trailed Peter's revelation, some netizens have turned their attention to Paul's young wife, Ivy Ifeoma, as they dragged her for not intervening in the twin brothers' feud.

This comes after Ivy shared a video of her showcasing her outfit as she steered clear of the drama.

Watch Ivy Ifeoma's video below:

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Paul's ex-wife, Anita Okoye, had shared a cryptic post amid her former husband's feud with his brother, Peter.

Netizens react to Paul's wife Ivy's video

Read some of the comments Legit.ng compiled below:

nonso_ekun:

"Moommy how do you feel when your husband came to marry you knowing that he’s a twins and his second brother supposed to be there make everything for palash, firstly before you even gree for Paul you suppose tell am make he go settle with him brother."

nekky_scholar:

"Fine girl join your brother in law with ur hubby together oo."

skincarespa_praisenathan:

"Ur own na to sample new hair, bag and clothes can't u bring ur husband close to he's brother abi nothing concern u for their matter."

ice_cruise:

"Pls try nd reconcile the two brothers biko nd leave all this content u Dey do here."

somitestcharles:

"@ivy_zenny madam try dey advice your husband make he leave cho cho cho go settle with his brother."

Uche Maduagwu warns Paul Okoye

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Uche Maduagwu also lent his voice to the ongoing fight between singers Peter Okoye and Paul Okoye.

Uche noted that Peter's response was mature and showed he wasn't competing with Paul.

He advised Paul to listen to his older twin. According to the movie star, it was God's message to him.

