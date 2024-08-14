The recent drama between the P-Square brothers and their older sibling Jude Okoye has continued to gather mixed reactions online

It prompted the intervention of the former Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi who visited Paul Okoye (Rude Boy) and Jude Okoye

The decision of Obi to visit the entertainers displeased Daniel Regha who stated what the politician should have done instead

Former Labour Party presidential aspirant, Peter Obi, visited singer Paul Okoye of P-Square, his elder brother Jude Okoye, and this upset media personality, Daniel Regha.

According to Daniel, the politician should have called them instead of going to their homes. He noted that there are more pressing issues for the former governor of Anambra state rather than giving attention to clout chasing drama of the celebs.

Recall that on Monday, August 12, Peter Okoye of P-Square (Mr. P) wrote an open letter to his younger twin brother, Paul Okoye, stating his displeasure over the constant insult of his talent and family.

He also took a swipe at Jude and revealed that he reported him to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for misappropriation of funds which are royalties for P-Square's songs.

Mr. P also noted that their fans do not care about their individual talent but what they offer as a group.

@ChidozieGeorge2

"What was the discussion all about and did you see PO videoing with his phone??? This shows how dumb you are chasing clout with the most ugliest toes and bad hairline."

@Nanabae01:

"So you could not chat with Peter Obi privately to tell him this? You had to post it here and let the world see it? Making out time for P-Square’s clout chasing drama when there are more pressing issues to be addressed (as an amebo) is a misplaced priority, Daniel."

@skidy_jay:

"Why u can’t call Peter Obi and tell him this instead of posting it here, u are also a clout chaser."

@mazi_ikanako:

"What's wrong with visiting them? They were his major ally during the campaign. This your erratic vahulence go soon hook you one day."

@haiwe_xtm:

"He is not the President of Nigeria! His priorities are personal and private like the private citizen that he is. When he becomes the president then you can question his priorities."

