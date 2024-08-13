Paul Okoye recently dropped a teaser of a new song amid his ongoing feud with his twin brother Peter Okoye

The music star also revealed the title of his new jam as 'Feeling' as he refused to comment on Peter Okoye's open letter to him

Mixed reactions have, however, trailed the new song as some fans vowed not to download it until Peter and Paul reconcile

Singer and songwriter Paul Okoye, aka Rudeboy, of the now-defunct music group Psquare, has teased a solo project titled 'Feeling.'

Following his second fallout with his twin brother and now former partner, Paul has moved on with his musical career.

Paul Okoye returns with new song amid Psquare's feud. Credit: @iamkingrudy @peterpsquare

Source: Instagram

Paul shared his new song snippet but didn't reveal the release date.

Listen to snippet of Paul Okoye's new song 'Feeling' below:

Paul's new song comes after Peter addressed their feud while expressing how heartbroken he was seeing his twin brother granting several interviews where he constantly discredited his efforts in the group.

What people are saying about Paul Okoye's new song

In what seems like a move to reconcile the two brothers, several fans expressed their disappointment at Paul, adding that they wouldn't download his new song.

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

mr_raim:

"Seriously we are getting tired of listening to your songs rudeboy... Know this and know peace you can never make wave in the industry as a solo artist. Reconcile with your brother and bring back P.SQUARE."

for_the_fam_999:

"We are canceling you for good until you reconcile with your brother and bring back the psquare as of old. Make peace with your twin so this enemity doesn't extend to your children and generation to come."

ken_global2:

"We no go download."

iam_p.ryder:

"U sing pass Mr P but he's richer than u, that's grace... Of all the nonsense una dey do to am, he's still rich regardless."

the_changer12:

"You will never be greater than p square."

subanj_official:

"@iamkingrudy I’m a fan but I’ll be so glad if you can reconcile with your twin brother please. Family first nwane."

Nigerians flood Psquare's brother Jude's page

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Nigerians appeared to have taken sides in Psquare's feud.

Many flooded Paul and Peter Okoye's older brother Jude's page as they dragged him.

Someone said:

"God will judge you for not being a good senior brother."

Source: Legit.ng