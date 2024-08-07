Peter Okoye of Psquare has hinted at his first solo project following his second fallout with his twin brother Paul Okoye 'Rudeboy'

Mr P shared a new picture of himself on stage while sending an assuring message to his fans and followers

His recent post has spurred comments from concerned fans who asked him to speak on his ongoing beef with his twin brother

Singer Peter Okoye, known as Mr P, appears to have moved on from his latest disagreement with his twin brother Paul Okoye, aka Rudeboy, as he hinted at a new solo project.

Recall that the twin brothers had fallen out again barely two years after their reconciliation.

Peter Okoye shares new post amid beef with twin brother. Credit: @peterpsquare

Source: Instagram

Peter, who has kept a low profile for a while, posted a photo of him on stage with a message to his fans.

He also appeared to have taken the stage name 'Mr Psquare' which was seen on his Instagram biography as he appealed to his fans to be patient while hinting that a new solo music or album was on the way.

Sharing the picture on his page, Peter Okoye wrote in a caption:

"Diamonds, they say, are forever. Dear Mr P’s fans pls be patient!"

This is coming days after Rude Boy shared his side story of his beef with his twin brother.

People react to Peter Okoye's post

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as some concerned fans bombarded the singer's comment section seeking answers to his beef with his twin brother, while others hailed him for his maturity.

Read the comments below:

denilagloria:

"The come back go over loud......they dunno wat is coming."

officialdollarboss:

"Peter we wan hear ur own side of the story so we can judge abeg do fast make we the online judges conclude this matter Cz bobrisky don comot from prison."

allanh68:

"I love your maturity and how you have handled things differently eyes on the ball no distractions Team P for life."

rheenoboss:

"Why you report your brother to Efcc."

chimaobiwonder:

"Why EFCC."

Paul Okoye declares he won't perform with Peter again

Legit.ng also reported that Paul Okoye publicly declared never to perform or sing with his twin brother Peter Okoye.

He, however, pointed out that although it was the same voice and physical embodiment, fans should love and support whoever they desire.

Buttressing his point further, he mentioned that nothing had changed from his side and that he would continue to explore his vocal talent.

Source: Legit.ng