Nigerian superstar Paul Okoye, best known as Rudeboy, has splurged millions of naira to get himself a second mansion in America

Legit.ng reported that The first luxury home he got in the US was in 2023, and it was said to be $500,000

The newly married artist shared beautiful pictures of his new lavish home, spurring reactions online

Nigerian singer Paul Okoye, best known as Rudeboy, has bought a second opulent property in the United States.

The father of three, who is expecting his fourth kid with his wife Ivy Ifeoma, purchased a gorgeous house in the United States for $1.3 million (N2,132,000,000 billion).

Paul Okoye bought a 2nd American mansion. Credit: @iamkingrudy

Source: Instagram

This latest addition to his property portfolio comes after Paul Okoye purchased a luxurious mansion in Atlanta, Georgia, in March 2023.

The musician used his social media sites, including his Instagram story and page, to showcase stunning photographs of his new home, proudly displaying his latest success.

Nigerian blogger Tunde Ednut revealed the news on Instagram while showing off the interior and exterior of the gorgeous property.

See the pictures below:

Paul Okoye spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

vanessa_ojideh:

"His 2nd wife brings him good luck charm."

mideblaq__:

"Nah person wey una talk seh make Ivy leave be this?"

iam_bmodel:

"Aaah, Omo old takers still dey ball die oh. Congratulations boss."

juliet_john88:

"Na ivy house be this like this, Nah American baby she wan born so."

iam_bmodel:

"Nothing supersedes good planning, he is not going to a lot of shows these days but he planned himself well and made good investments when they were on fire. Congratulations Rudeboy."

its.kayzofficial:

'Old taker way no wan slow down. Congrats baba.'

_thatjudith22:

"And una say make Ivy leave? Dey play is your name. "She's there for the money" If e reach your turn dey there for the dustbin."

her.dija:

"No wonder e say Tinubu government no concern am 😢 congratulations."

otoide_a:

"Dear Lagos realtors, can you see what a $1m house should look like? 😂

Paul Okoye declares he won't perform with Peter again

Legit.ng also reported that Paul Okoye publicly declared never to perform or sing with his twin brother Peter Okoye.

He, however, pointed out that although it was the same voice and physical embodiment, fans should love and support whoever they desire.

Buttressing his point further, he mentioned that nothing had changed from his side and that he would continue to explore his vocal talent.

Source: Legit.ng