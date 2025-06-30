Nigerian singer Davido’s big sister, Sharon and his wife, Chioma, have started planning ahead of the Chivido white wedding

The celebrity couple are getting set to have their white wedding ceremony in August, and some of the party plans have been shared with fans

Some social media users reacted after Sharon and Chioma updated them about the Chivido white wedding

Nigerian singer Davido and his wife Chioma are getting set to hold their white wedding ceremony to the joy of fans.

Recall that in June 2024, Davido and Chioma shut down the Nigerian social media space with their grand traditional wedding that took place in Lagos. However, the white wedding party did not follow soon after.

Davido's sister and Chioma carry out party plans for Chivido white wedding. Photos: @Lifeofrona1, @davido

Source: Instagram

It was later revealed that the DMW boss and Chioma will get married in August 2025, in Miami, USA.

In a new video posted on Instagram by Davido’s sister, Sharon Ademefun, she was seen with Chioma as they went on full white wedding planning mode. According to the DMW boss’ sister, they were out for a menu tasting and to pick some colours as part of the wedding planning.

Sharon said:

“Today we’re tasting and we’re also picking some colours, wedding plan stuff.”

See the video below:

Reactions as Davido’s sister and Chioma carry out white wedding plans

The video of Davido’s sister, Sharon, and Chioma, carrying out plans for the Chivido white wedding in August, drew the attention of many fans of the couple and they shared their thoughts on social media. Read some of their comments below:

Chy_brandy said:

“Chi looks like David and his siblings.”

Fidelnwakaudeh said:

“God be Praised.”

Browniwales wrote:

“Too cute ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️Mrs davido looks like sharon sister.”

Catalogue_nwanyi said:

“So lovely ❤️.”

Dufie_m said:

“Congratulations in advance NDI NKEM.”

F.a.n.c.y.g.l.a.m said:

“Amen ooo 😂😂😂😂 u finally talk my mind.”

_barbieluxury said:

“A good Sis In-law is the best.”

_barbieluxury said:

“Chioma has the best Sis In-law.”

Math023333 wrote:

“The Adeleke's family❤️❤️❤️.”

Mommy_chizzy said:

“Chivido2025 we can’t wait. Olohun seh.”

Fans react as Davido's sister and Chioma start plans for Chivido white wedding. Photo: @isrealdmw

Source: Instagram

Davido spots Wizkid's PA Femi at trad wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Davido and Chioma's wedding had several highlights, including the presence of Wizkid’s personal assistant, Femi.

It is no news that Davido and Wizkid’s friendship has been on and off, with things recently taking a downward turn between them. However, that did not stop the Star Boy’s PA from attending OBO’s talk-of-the-town wedding.

Davido was on the dancefloor with Chioma when the bride notified her man about Femi’s presence. OBO quickly looked around and eventually spotted him. However, what he did next took people by surprise.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng