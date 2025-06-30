The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) has experienced a rebound and resurgence recently, following the naira’s stability

According to recent findings, there are notable investors in NGX with a trillion naira investment, who are the mavericks of the NGX

These billionaire investors have their assets spread across banking, power, cement, and other industries

Aliko Dangote, Abdul Samad Rabiu, and Tony Elumelu are among Nigeria’s richest investors on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX).

The NGX has seen significant activity and wealth creation for its key investors in recent years.

Aliko Dangote, Abolanle Matel-Okoh of Wema Bank, and Tony Elumelu emerge as some of the biggest investors on the NGX. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Key investors: What are their investments?

While publicly identifying the absolute "richest" individual investors with precise portfolio values can be challenging due to privacy and dynamic market conditions, recent events have seen prominent individuals and entities known for their substantial holdings and influence, along with their associated companies and recent stock performance.

Based on available information and recent market trends, the analysis shows some major players and their related companies.

Aliko Dangote

The undisputed titan of Nigerian industry, Aliko Dangote, holds significant stakes in several publicly traded companies, such as Dangote Cement Plc (DANGCEM)

Dangote Cement is his flagship company and a dominant force in the Nigerian and African cement industry.

It is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation on the NGX. As of late June 2025, Dangote Cement's share price was around ₦440.0.

It's often considered a strong pick due to its market leadership and potential for dividends.

He also owns Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc (DANGSUGAR), from where he retired as Chairman recently.

Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc is another key company in its portfolio and a major player in the sugar industry. Its share price was recently around ₦47.65.

Abdul Samad Rabiu

Another prominent billionaire is the founder of the BUA Group, Rabiu, with significant interests in cement, sugar, and food.

BUA Cement Plc, while primarily associated with Abdul Samad Rabiu, it's worth noting the broader cement sector in which Dangote operates. BUA Cement's share price was around ₦95.40.

His other investment, BUA Foods Plc (BUAFOODS), is involved in the food and beverage sector. Its share price was around ₦449.0.

Tony Elumelu

A notable figure in the financial and power sectors.

He is the Chairman of Transnational Corporation Plc (TRANSCORP), a diversified conglomerate with interests in power, hospitality, and oil and gas.

Awele Vivian Elumelu, associated with Tony Elumelu, holds a significant stake in Transcorp. Transcorp's share price was around ₦48.30.

Top Nigerian women CEOs are also dominant players on the NGX. Credit: Novatis

Elumelu is also the chairman of United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA), a leading pan-African financial institution. UBA's share price was around ₦35.35.

UBA is often highlighted as a stock pick due to trading below its intrinsic value and potential for strong dividends.

Banking sector major shareholders

Abolanle Matel-Okoh

Reportedly, one of the largest individual shareholders in the Nigerian banking industry, with a substantial stake in Wema Bank. Wema Bank's share price was around ₦15.00.

Adaora Umeoji

Holds significant direct and indirect shares in Zenith Bank, a Tier 1 bank. Zenith Bank's share price was around ₦58.00. It's considered a strong buy due to its robust earnings and dividend declarations.

Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe

As MD/CEO, she holds direct shares in Fidelity Bank. Fidelity Bank's share price was around ₦20.00.

Dangote plans to list fertiliser company on NGX

Legit.ng earlier reported that Aliko Dangote, chairman of the Dangote Group, has stated that the conglomerate would soon list Dangote Fertiliser Limited on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX).

The Nigerian billionaire disclosed this as the Group Chairman of the NGX Group, Umaru Kwairanga, applauded the Nigerian investor for contributions to the Nigerian capital market and private sector development.

The development came amid a courtesy visit to the Dangote Refinery by capital market operators and stakeholders.

