Reactions have trailed the letter written by Petter Psquare to his twin brother Paul about their dispute

The singing twins had been embroiled in a new dispute, which resulted in Paul visiting the EFCC to clear his name

Many fans took side with Peter and blamed Paul for the dispute, while a few blamed their elder brother Jude

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

Fans of Psquare have reacted massively to the ongoing dispute between Peer Okoye and his twin brother, Paul especially after Peter wrote Paul Okoey a letter.

Reactions trail Peter Okoye's open letter to brother. Photo credit @psquare

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng had reported that Peter of Psquare had written an open letter to his brother where he ranted about how he was treated.

Reacting to the letter, fans of the Psquare blamed Paul Okoye better known as Rudeboy for the woes befalling the group.

According to them, Peter wrote from a place of hurt, most especially because he has been silent over the matter since it started years ago.

They applauded Peter for keeping calm, and also praised him for opening up through the emotional and heartfelt piece.

Fans slam Jude

Also taking to the comment section, a few fans tacked Jude Okoye for not ensuring peace reign among his younger siblings.

Recall that Psquaree reunited in 2021 after five years of separation due to business differences. A few years after their first reconciliation, they started another round of war.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Peter's open letter

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans to the post. Here are some of the comments below:

@IamTheIroko:

"It's so sad to read this and yes I 100% support this move. This letter is so heartfelt and touching, it's so sad how far sibling rivalry can go and destroy if not nipped in the bud. Parents genuinely need to curb unhealthy competition amongst siblings."

@Chief_Ajiji:

"Peter, your message is a replica of what I face today in my family. I understand you personally and perfectly. Keep your shoulders up. You will continue to soar high. I have been a fan from the song “LAST NIGHT” and I will not leave this arena. We die here bro!"

@Optimus_Dracula:

"Dem suppose wipe the two of una Oraimo cord for preeq."

@SneakerNyame_

"This is so Sad. I’m not reading all these. I know for sure it’s a woman who caused this separation. Twins don’t fight."

@QUEENOFDBLUES1:

"It's so painful to watch how you guys have come to this level. Sowing seed of hatred here and there instead of love. I wish one day whoever is behind this hatred will look back and ask why? Till then, God be with you both."

@Mr_francis55:

"I love the rhetoric questions thrown out there . Psquare is a brand that we all enjoyed back in the days. Rude boy or Mr p can never be that brand divided .Thank you for your letter, I wish your brother get the narrative and make amends."

@_ifycalex:

"Always saying that he wrote 99 percent of Psquare songs is very rude… even if he wrote it all did he sing all of them? As he is alone now how many hit songs does he have?"

@47kasz:

"Truthfully he needed to say his peace cos this has been going on for too long. Respect always. We love yall as P-square not Mr P & rudeboy. Psqaure made most of our childhood and we still rate the group as the biggest Africa as ever seen."

@RitableP:

"I admire your calmness, but putting this out here for the sons of Ronu is not good, again, I understand you. Please, P-SQUARE is what I know. It pains me to see you both like this. Please find common grounds. You guys are extraordinarily talented and amazing together."

Paul Okoye slams Joe Igbokwe

Legit.ng had reported that Okoye had given a clap back at Joe Igbokwe for trying to wade into the feud, rocking Psquare.

Igbokwe questioned whether Psquare had any elders in their family and criticized the twins for not living amicably with each other.

In response to Igbokwe's comments about the dispute, Paul clapped back at him with a few strong statements.

Source: Legit.ng