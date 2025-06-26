Davido has been pulled from the Summerjam Festival as organisers announced Burna Boy as his replacement.

The announcement was met reaction from fans who erupted online, and Outsiders calling Davido's removal a sign that Burna is bigger.

Not letting go, 30BG supporters fought back, citing scheduling conflicts and accusing the festival of bias

The organisers of the 2025 Summerjam Festival have sparked controversy after announcing that Nigerian Afrobeats superstar Davido has been removed as one of the event’s headliners and replaced by none other than his long-standing rival, Burna Boy.

The announcement, made via the festival’s official Instagram page on Wednesday, June 25, has reignited a bitter fan war between Davido’s loyal 30BG supporters and Burna Boy’s Outsiders.

The post read in part:

“But we are more than heartbroken to inform you that due to logistical reasons, Davido will not perform at Summerjam 2025... SOOO this is why we came up with a master plan to bring back The African Giant [Burna Boy].”

Summerjam announced that Davido has been pulled out from this year's show and replaced with Burna Boy. Photos: @davido/@burnaboygram/IG

Source: Instagram

The statement, which referred to Burna Boy’s comeback as a “master plan,” didn’t sit well with Davido’s fans, who felt their fave was being subtly disrespected.

Legit. ng recalled that Davido recently cancelled an appearance at a London Stadium show that is featuring 50 Cent.

See the announcement here:

Fans of Davido, Burna Boy battle online

Social media quickly went into overdrive, with many Burna Boy fans interpreting the move as a clear sign of superiority.

@dchairman wrote, mocking Davido’s recent trend of show cancellations.

“Dem just dey comot am like water,”

Another user, @_taiwoJuschillin, clapped back at critics of Davido:

“You’re so dumb to finish reading, they made it clear he was removed due to logistical reasons. And they even made it clear they were more than heartbroken, stop being an a**hole.”

A few 30BG members tried to defend Davido by stating that he had a major scheduling conflict with the Essence Festival in the US happening the same weekend, which could have forced him to pull out voluntarily.

But the Outsiders were not buying that explanation.

@Blessing_Olivi wrote:

“This isn’t coincidence. First London Stadium, now Cologne? Burna is the real deal. Time to accept it"

Meanwhile, @boyslawnkmt posted a more aggressive take, writing:

“AFRICA MUST BE RESPECTED! BURNA IS A SELLOUT AND WILL DO ANYTHING FOR FAKE FAME. DAVIDO WILL NEVER! I REPEAT NEVER SETTLE FOR LESS.

The announcement was met with reactions from Davido and Burna Boy fans who erupted online. Photos: @burnaboygram/@davido/IG

Source: Instagram

Davido gifts his associate Lati a Range Rover

Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido has continued to extend generosity not only to outsiders but also to those within his immediate circle. The singer, who recently fulfilled his $5K promise to Ghanaian TikToker Ananazo, warmed hearts again with a new gesture.

As Lati, one of his aides, celebrated another year, the singer went all out by purchasing him a diamond necklace and a brand new Range Rover.

That’s not all; Davido shared a photo of himself with Lati at an event and added the sweetest caption, further showcasing his deep appreciation for his right-hand man.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng