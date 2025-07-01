A video of a conversation between skit maker Carter Efe and Peller has surfaced online, capturing a lighthearted yet tense moment between the two

Peller playfully mocked Carter Efe after observing the poor condition of his cat, he criticised him for disrespecting Wizkid in the past

The video sparked reactions from fans, with many sharing their opinions about Carter Efe’s previous comments on the Grammy-winning music star

Nigerian streamer Hamzat Habeeb Adelaja, popularly known as Peller, and skit maker Oderhohwo Joseph Efe, also known as Carter Efe, recently sparked online discussions following a conversation they had in a car.

A few days ago, Carter Efe came under fire for insulting Nigerian singer Wizkid, leading to the loss of both his Instagram and TikTok accounts after Wizkid’s fans known as Wizkid's FC reported him.

In the viral video, Carter Efe, who was driving, spotted Peller nearby and decided to hop into his car.

Once inside, Peller noticed that Carter Efe was sweating profusely and mocked him for not being able to afford air conditioning in his own car.

The streamer who was recently sighted with football star, Victor Osimhen went further to point out that the same person he had insulted, Wizkid could easily afford such luxuries.

Carter Efe replies over his utterance

Carter Efe, visibly upset by the remarks, reacted angrily, calling Peller crazy and warning that God would punish him for his comments.

This exchange came shortly after Carter Efe had publicly apologised to Wizkid and his fans for his earlier outburst.

In the emotional video, Carter Efe could be seen in tears, regretting his actions after the suspension of his social media accounts.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Peller, Efe's video

Reactions have trailed the video of Peller and Carter Efe as they chat in the car. Here are comments about the post below:

@adewale3321 stated:

"Hold am for neck wella, he does not known how to talk at all."

@EmmyHighspirit commented:

"Cook the werey, rubbish guy . Peller mouth no good and even Carter Efe dey to do much. Cho Cho Cho everywhere."

@Chudi212 said:

"And you believe he no get Ac even you that is not fighting Wizkid you get Benz."

@Adebayolomo wrote:

"See how you're sweating in the head. Werey e say Eleda Wizzy ti fi iya je wayre. Mad o. Wayre carter you go talk too much ."

@hollymollyl1st shared:

"Naw Peller own this car or it’s for rent, just wondering why him no gree commot sit car nylon."

