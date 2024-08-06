Nigerian singer Davido’s aide, Isreal DMW has taken to social media to celebrate his godmother, Senator Daisy Danjuma

On his Instagram page, Isreal shared a series of photos and videos of the politician as he showered praises on her

Isreal’s sweet birthday message to his godmother caught the attention of fans, and they reacted

Nigerian singer David Adeleke Davido’s aide, Isreal ‘DMW’ Afeare has caused a buzz with his birthday message to his godmother, Senator Daisy Danjuma.

On August 6, 2024, the former Nigerian senator turned 72 and Isreal took to his Instagram page to shower encomiums on her.

Recall that Isreal had always been open about his relationship with the Edo state politician. Including how she attended his wedding and more.

To celebrate her turning 72, Isreal posted a series of photos and videos of the politician on his Instagram page as he wished her well. He wrote:

“Happy 72nd birthday 🎂 🥳 to a Leader, a Trail blazer, a Phenomenon, a Philanthropist, a disciplinarian Enomawagbon, a lady of substance, a Lady of fashion, an educationalist, an uncommon human, an ageless beauty, imose, no' gha, Uruese kakabo 🙏

Chairman, Sapetro Oil and Gas, Chairman, May and Baker, Chairman, Wheatbaker hotel.”

See his post below:

Fans react to Isreal's birthday message to godmother

Legit.ng gathered some comments from netizens to the post Isreal dedicated to Daisy Danjuma on her 72nd birthday.

ojayvicbiz:

“Happy Birthday to one of our Pride of Edo State. I try to imagine how she looks like while she was 21 Years.”

Perpetual.felix.71:

“wow 72? happy birthday to this every day young legend more years to you ma 🙌.”

donteetv:

“Wow @ wheat baker hotels 👏🏼.”

Iam_stephina:

“72 and still fresh.”

Biggi_edmw:

“My oga wey get oga ❤️.”

Monathelegend:

“Why be say all the rich men in Nigeria like to open hotel? For God sake that business or investment can’t help the youth… happy birthday mommy ❤️.”

Charl.es2675:

“Isreal I like the way you dey close this mama up sharp guy.”

Yung___stunner:

“This person you are hailing, praising, listing the companies she owns and runs....go and read about her husband.”

Slimchaser_rg:

“72 looks good on you Ma😍.”

The_sarah_official1:

“Chefchi no know wetin God do for am.”

Ola_west:

“Wow... 72 and Dapper 🎉.”

Expensive_dj_marley:

“Mama at 72 and still looking good.”

