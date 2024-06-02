Isreal DMW has shown his loyalty to his boss Davido by playing his song, 'Feel' after Real Madrid won the match in the 2024 UCL Final

In the viral video, he was seen carrying a radio on his shoulder and some white men gathered round him while 'Feel' was playing

He danced cheerfully with the white men who were seen singing Davido's song, they all wore white jersey

Singer Davido's personal logistic manager, Isreal Afeare, better known as Isreal DMW, has generated massive reactions online after he was captured dancing to his boss's song, 'Feel'.

Legit.ng has reported that Real Madrid played in the UEFA finals and won against Borussia Dortmund at Wembley Stadium, London.

Isreal DMW was one of the football fans who went to grace the match in London. After his favourite club, Real Madrid won, he took to the street to dance to his Davido's 'Feel'.

Isreal DMW dances with white men to Davido's music. Photo credit @isrealdmw

Isreal DMW displays skill

Unashamedly dancing publicly with some white men on the street, the man, who, fought his ex-wife, took a radio and placed it on his shoulder.

Isreal DMW was seen jubilating with 'Feel' as some men joined him. They later posed for pictures before taking a toast to the victory of his club.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to the post

Netizens have reacted to the post where Isreal DMW was dancing with some men. Here are some of the comments below:

@vivelabelle99:

"If Loyalty was a person…it’s rare to find such ppl this days,Israel would take a bullet for Davido."

@petite_luxury123:

"Davido first wife, Dis guy can actually sacrifice his life for David."

@boopzjoceoohaaa:

"Only genuine crew member with no string attach just pure loyalty. 30bg we love you juju as you love our idolo."

@nikkybod:

"Israel and loyalty are Siamese twins, I pray he gets a wife that appreciates his kind of person."

@nelson25jennifer:

"Isreal is a loyal friend. God bless him."

@nwunye_bigman1:

"This guy will marry his oga if he could."

@browniwales:

"Loyalty will take you places."

@hilda_abrabo:

"My Oga."

@magnafaith:

"God send me a loyal employee like Israel."

@princekadiri_:

"Salary review signed."

Source: Legit.ng