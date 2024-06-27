Nigerian singer Davido’s crew member, Isreal DMW has finally explained his reason for being petty at Chivido 2024

Recall that during the event, Israel posted a group photo of the groomsmen and blurred out OBO’s former lawyer, Bobo Ajudua’s face

In a new development, Isreal explained the reason for his actions while sharing photo evidence

Afrobeats music star David Adeleke Davido’s aide, Isreal ‘DMW’ Afeare, has opened up on his actions at Davido and Chioma’s wedding.

Recall that as the Chivido 2024 event was underway, Isreal had posted a photo on Instagram of the groomsmen, and he blurred the singer’s former lawyer Bobo Ajudua's face.

Fans react as Isreal DMW explains reason for cropping Davido's former lawyer from photo. Photos: @isrealdmw, @prince_ii

Isreal’s petty post was trailed with reactions from Nigerians who assumed he did it because of their recent fallout. However, the 30BG crew member has explained himself in a series of posts.

On his Instagram stories, Isreal claimed that Bobo Ajudua was actually the first to cut him out of a group photo with Davido. The singer’s logistics’ manager then went on to include photo evidence.

Isreal also shared another post where he condemned people who pretend to be cool with someone when they are not. According to him, living a pretentious lifestyle is not good. In his words:

“Never you pretend you’re cool when you and someone aren’t cool. Dnt live life of pretence. Do me I do you, God no go vex.”

See a screenshot of Isreal’s posts below:

Netizens react as Isreal explains himself

Legit.ng gathered some comments from netizens about Isreal DMW cutting off Davido’s ex-lawyer from his photo. Read some of them below:

olajumoke10:

“I agree with Israel! No dey pretend.”

Ollybabymo22:

“Gbas gbos I like juju for this one .”

Mz_barbss:

“This is me.. I can’t pretend.”

Shopers.delightt:

“Your belle showed na, it represented your body .”

Mhide_oba:

“No time for fake love .”

Ugly_cinderella:

“First to do no dey pain oo .”

queenbee_shellz:

“Everybody get Watin the disturb them.”

tngr55959:

“He cropped u out as someone that’s not on that league like u no suppose Dey there.”

dienyechrisbrown:

“i stand with juju on this one who first to do no dey pain .”

Symply_herrietta:

“An eye fr an eye bby.”

