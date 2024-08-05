Nigerian singer Portable has shown love to one of his girlfriends, Queen Dami, on social media

The Zazu crooner showered words of praise on the late Alaafin of Oyo’s widow as she celebrated her birthday

Portable’s birthday message to Queen Dami raised a series of interesting reactions on social media

Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus aka Portable is making headlines over his birthday message to one of his girlfriends, Queen Dami, widow to the late Alaafin of Oyo.

On August 5, 2024, the Zazu crooner took to his official Instagram page to share a photo of the celebrant as she turned a new age.

Fans react as Portable marks Queen Dami's birthday.

Source: Instagram

In the photo, Queen Dami looked pretty in a black tube dress paired with red high-heeled shoes as she posed for the camera.

Portable accompanied the photo with a caption where he gushed over the birthday girl and expressed his dedication to her. He wrote:

“HBD Mummy Oba 👑 My Star ⭐️ Queen ❤️ Alayo I fly 🦅 with you forever 🔌 God bless your new age 🙏”

See his post below:

Fans react as Portable celebrates Queen Dami

Portable’s show of love to his girlfriend, Queen Dami, on her birthday only weeks after celebrating his wife Bewaji and his babymama, Ashabi, on social media, drew a series of interesting comments from fans.

Read what some of them had to say about it below:

Sadly_soul_.0:

“Na mummy oba house you sleep last night 😂.”

bolarinwa_tadese:

“This bro just dey enjoy life 😂home/away.”

Samuelxd_xdb:

“Na very beautiful girls way day this Lagos portable don Mary finish 😂😂.”

__bigshabs:

“How many wife portable get sef😂😂.”

___tiwalade__xx:

“Low budget queen 😂.”

D_realsolz:

“Na you de celebrate her today, tomorrow you go still drag her asiwin. Your mind no go touch ground. 😂.”

Directosinwin20:

“Ur wife go reach 20 before u go.”

Mide_castle:

“😂😂😂I just wan laugh 😂😂😂 make una no vex.”

25_badder:

“Fly go where Abeg no reach my roof oo 😂.”

taofeekmusa2:

“Oga wife be this ooo.”

Promise_baron20:

“Abeg how many wives does this @portablebaeby get,?I thought it was only two ✌️.”

ade5362ola:

“Hmmmm, omobewaji is just too cool❤️, you just dey treat her anyhow 😑, kudos to you omobewaji 🙌.”

Arikswear:

“No wonder 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣I sha see say the werey use 4 days post bewaji back to back.😂😂😂😂😂😂so na because of today😂😂😂😂.”

Elegant_oreofe:

“Happy birthday shameless lady.”

Tejiripraiseme:

“Rich man portable, you lack respect to the society better apologise to your fans, HBD to your adorable queen ❤️ thank you for your patience marrying this weray.”

Queen Dami visits Lege's dating show

Legit.ng previously reported that Queen Dami attended a dating show organised by Nollywood actor Lege Miami.

Queen Dami said she was ready to settle down with another man.

Lege, in a viral video from his Instagram Live, told her to move back and turn on the light so that he and others can see her full form.

