Davido’s logistic manager, Isreal DMW’s fiancée, Sheila Courage, ahead of their wedding day, has opened up about how they met

Sheila revealed she was on evangelism outreach winning souls when she met Isreal DMW, who she said was not a gentleman

The lady expressed excitement as she revealed she is ready to start the love adventure with the DMW label logistic manager

Ahead of their wedding ceremony set to take place on October 22, Isreal DMW’s fiancée Sheila Courage has recounted how she met Davido’s logistic manager.

Sheila said she met Isreal during an evangelism outreach, where she was out winning souls for God.

Isreal DMW and his fiancee are getting set to walk down the aisle. Credit: @sheila.courage

Source: Instagram

She added that their union is God’s plan while expressing excitement to start the love adventure with Isreal.

Sharing some photos, Sheila wrote via her Instagram page:

“So I met this young not so gentle man(you get it)while on outreach and clearly I didn’t just win a soul I got the heart Ready to start the adventure called “marriage.” Let the countdown begin 22.10.22.”

See the post below:

Internet users react

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

tufe_ananze:

"Congratulations boo your home is blessed."

whatgabswore:

"Omg you two are absolutely beautiful! Congratulations ."

titakusa:

"Congratulations dearie. Your home is sealed with the precious blood❤️."

queen.gold__:

"First of all I’m not even breathing anymore Congratulations Sheila , I’m very happy for you ❤️."

abena_fofie:

"First go for an outreach✍✍ then....Congratulations beautiful ❤️❤️it's worth serving the Lord❤️."

officialflava:

"Love eet❤️ congratulations bby girl ."

accessbuzzle:

"Very Good Bad Girl like you… lol A Big Congratulations to you and Isreal. May God Almighty Bless your Union in Advance Forever, Amen❤️."

Source: Legit.ng