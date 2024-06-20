Davido's personal logistics manager, Isreal DMW is perhaps more hyped about the singer's wedding than he is

Isreal's loyalty and love for Davido is almost unquestionable as the DMW member took to his Instagram story to share what looked like OBO's also ebi pack

He described the much-anticipated elite wedding as one that would be a gathering of billionaires

The moment music lovers and Nigerians have been longing for is almost here. Davido's wedding to Chioma is set to be held in Lagos on Tuesday, June 25, 2024.

His friends initially announced his wedding, leaving much to the imagination of eager fans. However, Instagram blogger Cutie Juls leaked her personal invitation card online for the world to see.

Isreal praises Davido ahead of his wedding.

Cutie Jul's wrote:

"The moment my son’s IV team said “Mama where do you want your IV to be dispatched to”? E choke… See eehn, right now, I’m the most important Old woman in the world. Mama to the Super Star Groom."

Many are still in awe of the event as they cannot believe the day will finally be held. The wedding was supposed to occur a couple of years ago, but the couple had a fallout.

Isreal DMW describes Davido's wedding

Isreal DMW described his boss's wedding as a "gathering of billionaires." The Grammy-award-nominee's wedding will no doubt be a star-studded one. He shared a box that looked like one used to pack Aso-ebi fabrics.

See Isreal's post below:

Isreal describes Davido's wedding as a gathering of billionaires.

It will be recalled that Isreal DWM praised Chioma to the high heavens ahead of her wedding with his Davido.

She praised her for being a lady with great character, which shows that he is from a good home. Additionally, he noted that beauty does not keep a man.

Davido Confirms He and Chioma Are Getting Married Soon

Nigerian singer Davido Adeleke warmed the hearts of many as he announced preparations towards his wedding with Chioma.

Legit.ng earlier reported that media personality Stella Dimoko Korkus announced that a close source told her about the wedding.

In a trending video online, Davido was spotted with Pastor Tobi Adegboyega as they conversed with friends about his event.

