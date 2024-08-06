Nigerian movie actor Deyemi Okanlawon has shown concern over the high rate at which people slump and die

Legit.ng recalls reporting the tragic passings of music legend Onyeka Onwenu, and Yoruba vlogger Afobaje who both slumped and died

The actor, in a tweet shared on Elon Musk's X asked for that proper inverstigation and autopsies be conducted

Deyemi Okanlawon, a Nollywood film star has made headlines following his post about the hike in the rate at which people slump and die.

His observation comes on the tail of the unfortunate of Nigerian music legend Onyeka Onwenu, and Yoruba vlogger, Afobaje who both slumped and died.

While Onyeka Onwenu collapsed and died following her performance at a friends 80th birthday, Afobaje, whose real name was Abimbola Ali died while playing football at Ikeja cement.

Both were rushed to the hospital but all measures taken to revive them proved futile. Considering the above mentioned scenarios, Deyemi shared a tweet about.

According to him, he personally heard of 5 different deaths by collapsing in the past week. The actor quizzed weather proper investigations and autopsies are being conducted.

Deyemi tweeted:

"The rate at which ppl are just slumping and dying… I heard of about 5 in the last few weeks. Forgive my paranoia but I wonder if any proper autopsies and investigations are being done cos most of took those vaccs!"

See his :

Reactions to Deyemi's tweets

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@ibirogba2000:

"The only autopsy center in west Africa built by Lagos state government was burnt by endsars protesters."

@quinphat:

"Abeg o! Deyemi! Don’t scare us please."

@Olabisi_Iyunade:

"It's very alarming."

@Deyemitheactor:

"I heard of about 5 in the last few weeks."

Yoruba vlogger Afobaje suddenly dies

Meanwhile, Nigerians across the globe have been thrown into mourning following the death of a Nigerian vlogger, Afobaje.

According to reports, the popular media personality and Yoruba vlogger was a philanthropist and an all-round generous person.

The businessman was said to have collapsed on Saturday, August 3, 2024, while playing football at Ikeja Cement, Lagos.

