Reactions have trailed a cheerful video of Blord, whose real name is Linus Willimas and comedian Sabinu

Legit.ng recalls reporting that on July 16, Blord was allegedly arrested by the Nigerian police on the grounds of fraud, terrorism funding, and aiding internet fraud

In the video, the duo were seen in the company of other friends, watching football and having a great time

Blood is having a relaxing time and sharing fun moments with those who consider them 'brothers'. The crypto lord was recently released after he was arrested for fraud, terrorism funding, and aiding internet fraud.

In a new post on his verified Instagram page, the entrepreneur shared a video of his visit to skit maker Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Ejekwu, aka Sabinu's house.

Blord calls Sabinus his brother. Credit: @blord_official, @mrfunny1

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng sighted the video recording, which captured interesting moments between Blord, the skit maker and their other friends.

Blord posted the video with Spyro's 'Who's your guy' playing in the background. His video caption on the video reads:

"Brothers are not those related by blood but those who can relate to your pains @mrfunny1_ you be my guy."

Watch video below:

Peeps react to Blord's vdieo

See some reactions below:

@kinky4pf:

"lol small arrest wey dem arrest you, you dn de relate with men."

@tochi_lifestyle:

"While we achieve all we want in life, may our loved ones be here winning with us, Amen."

@helenikeolisa:

"Youth president forever."

@therayztv:

"Real recognizes real."

@idoko9664:

"I tap from una grace."

@iam_trendc:

"The bond that links your true family is not one of blood, but of respect and joy in each other's life."

@lucypretty647:

"Youths president way no need lead the protest or talk about the protest is that one nah Youths president?"

Crypto Billionaire Blord Arrested in Abuja

Police have confirmed the arrest of businessman and cryptocurrency trader Linus Williams, known as Blord.

The Force's spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, disclosed this via a statement on Tuesday, July 16.

Adejobi detailed the charges against Blord and his company while emphasizing police commitment to thoroughly investigate the matter and ensure the security of Nigeria’s cyberspace.

Source: Legit.ng