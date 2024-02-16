Deyemi Okanlawon has said that he has never won a serious award before though he has been around for a long time to have clinched one

He noted that awards shouldn't validate him or the quality of work he has done but it should be the other way round

The actor said that he often looks at himself in the mirror and pats his back just to encourage himself despite not winning awards

Nollywood actor Deyemi Okanlawon has opened up on his acting career and winning awards. The thespian in an interview with Hip TV said that he has never won a serious award since he started acting.

He noted that he has stayed long enough in the industry to have clinched such category of awards.

Deyemi Okanlawon opens up about his career. Photo credit @deyemitheactor

Source: Instagram

Okanlawon says he encourages himself

In his chat with the media organization, Okanlawon who just welcomed a son said that he used to encourage himself if no one will.

He noted that he would look into the mirror and pat himself on the back just to say he was doing well.

Okanlawon says awards shouldn't validate him

The actor who released steamy photos for his birthday mentioned that awards shouldn't determine if he was doing well as an actor or not.

According to Deyemi Okanlawon, it should be the other way around.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the video

Reactions have trailed the video made by the actor. Here are some of the comments below:

Deyemi says he failed as a compere

Legit.ng had reported that Okanlawon had stated that he was once a Master of Ceremony.

According to him, when he started as an entertainer, he picked interest in being a Master of ceremony but he failed woefully at it.

He also commented about the new tag given to him as the best in dying in movies.

