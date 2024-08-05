Nigerian singer Wizkid has once again shown that he shares a special bond with his children right, from the eldest, Tife, to the youngest, AJ

A video of the singer joining in the birthday celebration as his fourth son and the youngest, AJ, turned a year older

In the trending clip, Wizkid and his partner Jada P, along with their sons, played host to some family members and fans who stormed their house for the birthday party

International Afrofusion star Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid, was recently in a celebratory mood as one of his sons turned a year older.

Clips from the birthday celebration have emerged online and got people talking. Wizkid's fourth son, AJ, recently turned two years old, and he was thrown a garden party to celebrate his new age.

AJ is Wizkid's youngest child, and the singer was at the party with his partner, Jada P, and their first son, Zion.

Clips from AJ's Cocomelon party trends

Some videos from the party have been trending online, and netizens couldn't help but notice that most of those who attended the birthday party mainly were Oyinbos.

Nigerians have reacted to the video, noting that Wizkid should be careful considering the recent riots going on in the UK where White British indigenes are targeting blacks and Muslims.

Wizkid’s son with Jada 'paras' in clip

Legit.ng recalls reporting when a video of Wizkid's second son with Jada expressing his displeasure about something his parent did went viral.

In the clip, the smallest bird, as fans of his dad nicknamed him, sat by the edge of his seat and protested against something his parents said.

AJ also expressed his displeasure to Tony Elemelu at his grandmother's burial.

