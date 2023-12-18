Wizkid's last son, AJ, is growing into a fine little boy, and a recent video of him sparked reactions online

In the clip, the toddler sat by the edge of his seat and seemingly had a conversation with an adult in the room

AJ yelled 'no' several times and waved his hands to buttress his point as the woman behind the camera exclaimed in surprise

Nigerian singer Wizkid's second son AJ, with his manager/third baby mama, Jada Pollock, rarely makes an appearance online.

A video of the toddler who clocked one recently has warmed the hearts of netizens on social media.

Netizens react to Wizkid's son's video Photo credit: @sabiradio/@wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

In the clip, smallest bird, as fans of his dad nicknamed him, sat by the edge of his seat and protested against something that was said before the moment was captured.

The toddler, who was introduced to Tony Elumelu at his grandmother's burial, waved his arms in protest as well, a gesture buttressing his point.

Like his brother Zion, AJ also keeps a head full of curly hair.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to AJ's video

Read some of the opinions expressed by netizens below:

mi_aesthetics.ng:

"Smallest bird no gree oh, na December we Dey."

__chefbrownson:

"E be like say no only me no dey grow cos I know when them born this boy o."

uju_rae:

"See small bird that year."

ali_ekoche_agatha_:

"Smallest bird no gree for them oo."

onyi__posh8:

"Smallest bird dey para."

yugee_hillzz:

"No dey video am joor"

slt_apparel:

"Omo baba meter."

wakeelah_teju:

"They all resemble wizzy mom so much."

