Talented Jamaican singer Chinsea Linda Lee, widely known as Shenseea, has revealed the cost of shooting the visuals to her song with Wizkid

The new collab 'Work It Out' was released in 2024 from Shenseea's latest album, "Never Gets Late Here"

Fans are shocked to learn what it costs to put together such intriguing visuals for the amazing song

Jamaican singer Chinsea Linda Lee, widely known as Shenseea, recently featured one of Nigeria's biggest musicians, Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid, on one of her tracks.

The duo have been teasing their fans about the visuals of the song, which was released a couple of hours ago.

Jamaican singer Shenseea shares details of her song with Wizkid. Credit: @wizkidayo, @shenseea

Source: Instagram

Wizkid also shared a teaser of the video on his page for his fans to salivate over. However, Shenseea made a revelation that caused many to drop their jaws on the floor.

A tweet that has been making the round on social media revealed that the total cost of 'Work It Out' visuals was north of $2.5M. Furthermore, the singer revealed that he also paid for Wizkid's flight.

Shenseea said:

"The total cost of the ‘Work Me Out’ visual was $2.5M. I paid Wizkid’s flight expenses to the shooting location."

See the tweet below:

Internet users react to Shenseea's revelation

See how Nigerians reacted below:

@funaya_g:

"Wizkid is bigger than Davido.'

@amhenrygreat:

"Nothing concern me for the amount she paid. Wizkid is the biggest and flyest."

@iamspek_007:

"Wizkid no small abeg levels."

@dfw.prospa_ad:

"So wizkid no get jet?"

@presh.nickie:

"The song is good."

@9nine9chase:

"No wonder baba sing em best."

@official_rolesh:

"Una too dey lie for this industry."

@same.amos:

"Is the flight part necessary?"

Lady knocks Wizkid over recent actions

Meanwhile, the video of a lady speaking about Nigerian singer Wizkid's recent behaviour online has gone viral.

The said lady, who described herself as a fan of the Nigerian music star, referred to him as childish.

The music fan noted that Wizkid had insulted individuals who had nothing to do with his beef with Davido, citing Chioma and Jada as examples.

Source: Legit.ng