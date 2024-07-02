Old Video of Wizkid Feeding His 4th Son When He Was Baby Leaks, Fans React: “He’s So Cute”
- A viral clip of Nigerian Afrofusion superstar Wizkid while on daddy duty has leaked online, and netizens can't get enough of it
- In the trending clip, the Nigeria singer was seen feeding his fourth son, AJ, when he was still a baby
- The viral clip emerged online days after Wizkid shared some pictures and clips of AJ wearing one of his most expensive jewellery and using it to do a catwalk
An old video of Nigerian music superstar Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, aka Wizkid, on daddy duty, has gone viral on social media.
In the trending clip, the Nigerian singer was spotted bottle-feeding his fourth son, AJ, and netizens can't get enough of Wizkid's calm and cute demeanour.
The singer in the clip calmly cooed AJ as he fed him. The video emerged online days after Wizkid shared some clips and pictures of AJ on his social media handles.
Legit.ng also recalls reporting a viral video of AJ wearing one of his father's most expensive jewellery and using it to catwalk in front of Big Wiz.
Watch the old clip below:
Comments trail Wizkid's video
Here are some of the comments that trailed trending clip:
Wizkid describes his new kind of music
Legit.ng recalls reporting how Wizkid expressed his anger about being boxed and the kind of music he makes.
Wizkid's 3rd son Zoin rocks singer's multi-million dollar necklace, uses it to play around the house
During the rant, the Nigerian singer noted that he is no longer an Afrobeats singer, revealing the type of music he now makes.
After revealing that he now makes Bollywood music, he slammed his fans, throwing abusive words at them.
