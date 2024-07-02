A viral clip of Nigerian Afrofusion superstar Wizkid while on daddy duty has leaked online, and netizens can't get enough of it

The viral clip emerged online days after Wizkid shared some pictures and clips of AJ wearing one of his most expensive jewellery and using it to do a catwalk

The singer in the clip calmly cooed AJ as he fed him. The video emerged online days after Wizkid shared some clips and pictures of AJ on his social media handles.

Legit.ng also recalls reporting a viral video of AJ wearing one of his father's most expensive jewellery and using it to catwalk in front of Big Wiz.

Watch the old clip below:

Comments trail Wizkid's video

Here are some of the comments that trailed trending clip:

@notDiobi:

"Your mate don marry oo."

@RichDakvng:

"When you go marry him Mama??"

@Mii_racle_:

"His cute. Now go and marry the mother."

@wizkidfc_:

"AJ With Different look. This one nko?"

@Kingabasalito:

"Where una dey see AJ pictures."

@ChuksOhaxx:

"The pain can’t be covered."

@Big_5ve:

"This picture of AJ is killing me man."

@cutejannygal:

"We don’t care. He looks ugly."

