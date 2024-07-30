A video of Nigerian music star Wizkid taking a stroll around his London mansion has sent many of his fans into overdrive

The green scenery in the leaked video has stirred reactions online, with many hailing the singer's appreciation for gardening

In another clip, Wizkid's son Bolu was spotted showing off his football and basketballing skills in another part of the mansion

Nigerian international music star Ayo Balogun, aka Wizkid, is at the centre of a trending conversation that is making headlines across social media.

A video of the singer's London mansion recently leaked online and has gone viral.

A video of Wizkid's London mansion recently leaked online and it has got people talking.

The green scenery in the clip has caught the attention of many, as the singer is spotted hanging out with friends and family in his massive garden that could house another building.

One of the highlights of the clip was the moment Wizkid's son, Zion, ran by while the video was being recorded.

Bolu shows off his ball skills

In another clip, Wizkid's first son, Boluwatife, is also spotted having a kick-around with his friends in the garden.

Netizens couldn't help but appreciate Bolu's basketball skills. But that was not all; he also showed he could play both football and basketball.

The young teenager added in the caption of his video that he was feeling like CR7.

See the leaked video of Wizkid's crib below:

This is Bolu's video:

Reactions trail leaked video of Wizkid's crib

Here are some of the comments gathered by Legit.ng that trailed the clip:

@thatbobpr:

"This one big pass aafin olubadan o."

@Mautiin01:

"This place soft oo."

@zxenergyy:

"Money long."

@zimazaddy:

"Why I come feel say na one of @wizkidayo's new gbedu from #Morayo cus Omo that intro voice."

@OladmejiAkogun:

"One man backyard for London be like an entire village for Ijebu."

@BankzDanny2430:

"No be Zion be that."

@dholly_pee_xs:

"I don sabi una plan papa for music while son for football."

@mazijudepondis8:

"Generational wealth. Papa = music. Pikin = Ball. No wonder big men children dey always make am."

Wizkid describes his new kind of music

Legit.ng recalls reporting how Wizkid expressed his anger about being boxed and the kind of music he makes.

During the rant, the Nigerian singer noted that he was no longer an Afrobeats singer, and revealed the type of music he was into.

